Australian Open 2023 Men's Semifinal: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 12

The battle for the 2023 Australian Open title heats up as the men's semifinals are set to be contested on Friday.

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat at the moment as he continues to make his way through the draw with ease. He hardly broke a sweat during his quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev. The Serb is now just a couple of wins away from a 10th title in Melbourne.

First-time Grand Slam semifinalist Tommy Paul stands between Djokovic and yet another final Down Under. The young American will be angling for an upset here, but getting past the 35-year old is no easy task.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the semifinals here for the third straight year and for the fourth time in his career. He's currently on a nine-match winning streak and, given his form, is on track to make the final as well. The Greek is up against Karen Khachanov, who's competing in his first semifinal at the Australian Open.

This has been an exciting tournament so far and with the final just around the corner, the level of play will only go higher. Here's a look at the schedule for the men's semifinals at the 2023 Australian Open:

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov match schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov will bring the day session to a close at the Rod Laver Arena with their semifinal showdown.

Date: January 27, 2023 (Aus/India/UK) and January 26, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 9 am IST, 3:30 am GMT, 10:30 pm ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul match schedule

Novak Djokovic and Tommy Paul will kick off the night session at the Rod Laver Arena as they square off in the second semifinal.

Date: January 27, 2023.

Match Timing: 7:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST, 8:30 am GMT, 3:30 am ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes