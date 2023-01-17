Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day-03

Day 3 of the Australian Open will commence on Wednesday (January 17) with the second round of the tournament starting. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will be in action as he faces Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round of the Asia-Pacific Major.

The likes of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime will also play their respective second-round matches against John Millman, Rinky Hijikata and Alex Molcan.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Camila Osorio while third seed Jessica Pegula will be up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The likes of Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys will also be in action on Wednesday.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

(Day Session starts at 11 am local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Osorio

Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Not before 2 pm local time: (1) Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald

Night Session (Starts at 7 pm local time)

(7) Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Rinky Hijikata

Margaret Court Arena

(Day Session starts at 11 am local time)

(6) Maria Sakkari vs (Q) Diana Shnaider

Followed by: (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Molcan

Followed by: (10) Madison Keys vs Wang Xiyu

(Night Session starts at 7 pm local time)

(7) Daniil Medvedev vs (WC) John Millman

(13) Danielle Collins vs Karolina Muchova

John Cain Arena

(Day Session starts at 11 am local time)

(15) Jannik Sinner vs Tomas Marco Etcheverry

Followed by: (15) Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina

Followed by: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Juncheng Shang

Not before 5 pm local time: (18) Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Jason Kubler

Followed by: (22) Elena Rybakina vs Kaja Juvan

You can check out the remainder of the schedule here.

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, while the night session will start at 7 pm local time.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes