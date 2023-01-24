Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 10

The remaining semifinal spots in the men's and women's singles are up for grabs on Day 10 of the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic looks unstoppable at the moment as he prepares to take on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Despite a nagging injury, the Serb has been competing at a high level. Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul are set to square off in the other men's quarterfinal match.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova are gunning for another Major semifinal. The two are up against Donna Vekic and Magda Linette respectively. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's singles campaign was cut short, but the two are still going strong in doubles and are set to compete on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the 2023 Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(30) Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette

Not before 1 pm local time: (5) Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic

Not before 2:30 pm local time: Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul

Night Session starts at 7:30 pm local time

(4) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos vs (WC) Olivia Gadecki/Marc Polmans

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(1) Diede de Groot vs Momoko Ohtani

Not before 1 pm local time: (4) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs (11) Hao Ching Chan/Zhaoxuan Yang

Followed by: (1) Sam Schroder/Niels Vink vs Heath Davidson/Robert Shaw

Followed by: (3) Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski vs Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on the two biggest courts, the Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena, will commence at 11:00 am local time. The night session will start at 7:30 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 10 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 24, 2022 3:30 am EST, January 25, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 25, 2022 8:30 am GMT, January 25, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 25, 2022 2 pm IST, January 25, 2022

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes