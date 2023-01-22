Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 8

The action continues at the 2023 Australian Open as the tournament enters its second week.

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic is the biggest name left in the draw and will take on Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. The Serb is in great form at the moment, but is also battling an injury at the moment. Teen star Holger Rune is also in action, with the youngster squaring off against Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last eight.

Americans Ben Shelton and J.J. Wolf are in the midst of a breakthrough run and are set to clash on Monday as well. Top 10 players Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka, along with two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova, are also scheduled to compete on Monday.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the 2023 Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(5) Aryna Sabalenka vs (12) Belinda Bencic

Followed by: (4) Caroline Garcia vs Magda Linette

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (9) Holger Rune

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(4) Novak Djokovic vs (22) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: (4) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs Viktorija Golubic/Monica Niculescu

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Barbara Schett/Bob Bryan vs Cara Black/Mike Bryan

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Donna Vekic vs Linda Fruhvirtova

Not before 2 pm local time: Tomislav Brkic/Gonzalo Escobar vs (WC) Rinky Hijikata/Jason Kubler

Not before 4 pm local time: (24) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Tommy Paul

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Elena Rybakina/Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (10) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara

Followed by: Anhelina Kalinina/Alison Van Uytvanck vs (11) Hao Ching Chan/Zhaoxuan Yang

Not before 2 pm local time: Ben Shelton vs J.J. Wolf

Followed by: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs Alycia Parks/Oksana Kalashnikova

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 8 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 22, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 23, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 23, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 23, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 23, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 23, 2022

