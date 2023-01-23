Australian Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, Start Time, Live Stream details & more | Day 9

The quarterfinal action gets underway on Day 9 of the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday, January 24.

Having ousted World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the previous round, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will look to continue her hunt for another Grand Slam title. She now faces 17th seed and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who knocked out Auckland titlist Coco Gauff in the earlier round.

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka will be in action in the other women's quarterfinal of the day. Although Melbourne Park is her happy hunting ground, anything short of her best won't suffice against her next opponent — the third-seeded Jessica Pegula.

On the men's side, third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will aim to make it to the Australian Open semifinals for the fourth time in his career. The Greek, who needed five sets to see off Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16, has rising star Jiri Lehecka up next.

Adelaide International 1 runner-up Sebastian Korda, meanwhile, continues his charge through the first Slam of the year. Having ground out a five-set win over 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round, the 29th seed now meets 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the 2023 Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

Match TBA

Not before 12.30 pm local time: (22) Elena Rybakina vs (17) Jelena Ostapenko

Not before 2 pm local time: (18) Karen Khachanov vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(3) Jessica Pegula vs (24) Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jiri Lehecka

Where to watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2023 Australian Open:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA.

TSN and RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and The Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

Australian Open 2023 - Match timings

The day session on all the courts will commence at 11:00 am local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 pm local time.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 9 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA & Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 23, 2023 3:00 am EST, January 24, 2023 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 24, 2023 8:00 am GMT, January 24, 2023 India 5:30 am IST, January 24, 2023 1:30 pm IST, January 24, 2023

