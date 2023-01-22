Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokoivc, Aryna Sabalenka & Andrey Rublev playing? - Day 8, Round 4

Day 8 of the 2023 Australian Open will witness the conclusion of the remaining fourth-round matches as players aim to lock in their quarterfinal spots.

Novak Djokovic's quest for a 22nd Grand Slam title continues Down Under, but the Serb is also dealing with an injury. He's up against home favorite Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, with the young Australian gunning to reach his first quarterfinal in Melbourne.

Andrey Rublev will look to brush aside a challenge from teen star Holger Rune as they lock horns in the fourth round. Both started the new season on a losing note, failing to win a match in the lead-up to the season's first Major. But they've turned things around remarkably and are now on the cusp of making the last eight here.

On the women's side, two of the most in-form players in 2023 are set to clash as Aryna Sabalenka will take on Belinda Bencic. The duo are currently on a seven-match winning streak and have yet to drop a set here.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic's fourth-round showdown against Alex de Minaur will be the first match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 23, 2023.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, 8 am GMT, and 3 am ET.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Belinda Bencic match schedule

World No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka will face Belinda Bencic in the first match of the day session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 23, 2023 (Aus/India/UK) and January 22, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match timing: 11 am local time, 5.30 pm IST, 12 am GMT, 7 pm ET.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune match schedule

Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune's fourth-round encounter will be the third match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 23, 2023 (Aus/India/UK) and January 22, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 9 am IST, 3:30 am GMT, 10:30 pm ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

