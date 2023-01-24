Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokoivc, Aryna Sabalenka & Ben Shelton playing? - Day 10, QF

The action heats up on Day 10 of the 2023 Australian Open as players look to advance beyond the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic played his best match of the tournament so far to defeat Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round. His next opponent is Andrey Rublev, who's aiming to reach the semifinals of a Major for the first time in his career. Considering the Serb's form at the moment, the 25-year old faces an uphill battle.

Aryna Sabalenka is yet to lose a match this year, or even drop a set. However, she faces Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals and trails 5-1 in their head-to-head. The 26-year old has always been a thorn in the Belarusian's side and has the potential to ruin her fantastic start to the year.

20-year old Ben Shelton is having a dream run at the Australian Open. Competing in just his second Major, he has managed to make it to the last eight, where he's up against fellow American Tommy Paul. Both are vying for a maiden Grand Slam semifinal berth.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match schedule

Novak Djokovic's quarterfinal bout against Andrey Rublev will kick off the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 25, 2023.

Match timing: 7:30 pm local time, 2 pm IST, 8:30 am GMT, 3:30 am ET.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic match schedule

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Donna Vekic in the second match of the day session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 25, 2023 (Aus/India/UK) and January 24, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match timing: Not before 1 pm local time, 7:30 am IST, 2 am GMT, 9 pm ET.

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul match schedule

Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul's all-American quarterfinal showdown will be the third match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 25, 2023 (Aus/India/UK) and January 24, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time, 9 am IST, 3:30 am GMT, 10:30 pm ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

