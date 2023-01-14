Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios & Ons Jabeur playing? - Day 2, Round 1

The fourth-seeded but overwhelming favorite at the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, will play his first match on Tuesday, 17 January. The first Grand Slam event of the year will be played from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.

Djokovic, who has won the tournament a whopping nine times, was drawn into the bottom half of the draw in the upcoming edition. The Serb will be extremely motivated to regain his throne Down Under after he was deported last year due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

Djokovic's first opponent is 75th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain. Djokovic defeated him in straight sets in their lone meeting so far at the 2019 US Open. On his way to a 10th crown, he could potentially face players like Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Rafael Nadal, and Daniil Medvedev.

Seeking his first Major, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios is set to take on World No. 98 Roman Safiullin of Russia in the first round on Tuesday. It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Another 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur, will begin her hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title against 88th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on January 17. Their head-to-head stands at 1-1.

Other players to feature on Day 2 of the Australian Open include Ruud, Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Matteo Berrettini, Fritz, Rune, and Daria Kasatkina.

Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule

Novak Djokovic and Roberto Carballes Baena will lock horns in the fifth and final match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena, meaning it will be a night session encounter.

Match timing: Approximately 8.30 pm local time, 3 pm IST, 9:30 am GMT, and 4:30 am ET.

Date: 17 January, 2023

Nick Kyrgios vs Roman Safiullin match schedule

Homeboy Nick Kyrgios' first-round clash against Roman Safiullin will be the last match of the day and will be played at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT, 3 am ET.

Date: 17 January, 2023

Ons Jabeur vs Tamara Zidansek match schedule

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will meet Tamara Zidansek at the Rod Laver Arena in what will be the venue's second-last match of the day.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, and 8 am GMT, 3 am ET.

Date: January 17, 2023

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India

