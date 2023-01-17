Australian Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu & Jessica Pegula playing? - Day 3, Round 2

Day 3 of the Australian Open will see the tournament's second round commence, with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu and Jessica Pegula in action.

Nadal booked his place in the second round after overcoming a tough fight from Jack Draper on Monday. The Spaniard will take on Mackenzie McDonald who won a marathon match against compatriot Brandon Nakashima that lasted over four hours.

Emma Raducanu got off to a winning start in Melbourne with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Tamara Korpatsch. The Brit now has a herculean task ahead as her second-round opponent is seventh seed Coco Gauff, who has been in pretty good form lately. The American beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in her first-round clash.

Third seed Jessica Pegula strolled through her opening-round fixture against Jaqueline Cristian, thrashing her 6-0, 6-1. She will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich for a place in the third round of the Australian Open.

Other players who will be in action on Day 3 include Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald match schedule

Top seed Rafael Nadal's title defense will continue against Mackenzie McDonald in the day's third match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (Jan 18) Not before 2 pm local time, 8:30 am IST, and 3 am GMT; (Jan 17) 10 pm ET.

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff match schedule

Emma Raducanu faces a daunting task against seventh seed Coco Gauff in the fourth match of the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, 8 am GMT, and 3 am ET.

Date: January 18, 2023.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich match schedule

Third seed Jessica Pegula will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second match at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match timing: (Jan 18) Approx. 12:30 pm local time, 7 am IST, and 1:30 am GMT; (Jan 17) 8:30 pm ET.

Where to watch Australian Open 2023?

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open matches will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

