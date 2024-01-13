Australian Open 2024 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Hubert Hurkacz vs Omar Jasika, Denis Shapovalov vs Jakub Mensik

The second day of men's singles action at the 2024 Australian Open will offer a lot of interesting match-ups.

While ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz will open his campaign against local favourite Omar Jasika, former top 10 players Denis Shapovalov and David Goffin will be looking for some much-needed redemption.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of their matches at the 2024 Australian Open might go down on Monday (January 15):

#1 Hubert Hurkacz vs Omar Jasika

Hubert Hurkacz attempts a volley in Melbourne

World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz has had plenty of match practice coming into this year's Australian Open. The Pole won three of his five singles matches during last week's United Cup. He will be eager to reach the last eight in Melbourne for the first time in his career during the fortnight.

Omar Jasika, meanwhile, won all of his qualifying matches in three sets to make it to the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017. The Aussie was infamously banned from the sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

The 26-year-old has put his past troubles behind him and broke into the top 300 rankings last year. Although the Aussie's breakthrough is admirable, his game will probably be no match for the incredibly well-balanced Hurkacz when they meet on Monday.

Pick: Hurkacz in straight sets.

#2 Denis Shapovalov (2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist) vs Jakub Mensik

Denis Shapovalov prepares to unload on a ball in Adelaide

Former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov suffered a debilitating knee injury at last year's Wimbledon, following which he called off his 2023 season. The Canadian returned to the ATP Tour at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, crashing out in the first round.

Jakub Mensik, meanwhile, is arguably one of the best 18-year-old players on the men's tour. Ranked 144th, the Czech big-hitter qualified for the Melbourne Slam with very little trouble. He also reached the third round of last year's US Open as a qualifier.

The two players have not met on the ATP Tour. While Shapovalov has far more experience of winning matches than his younger opponent, his body may not be ready for the toils of best-of-five in Melbourne just yet.

Pick: Mensik in three sets.

#3 David Goffin (2017 Australian Open quarterfinalist) vs Ugo Humbert

David Goffin has been competing on the Challenger circuit of late

Ugo Humbert was ranked outside the Top 100 at this time last year. The Frenchman, however, worked tirelessly to make a foray into the Top 25 again. He is seeded 21st at the Australian Open.

David Goffin has also been on a comeback trail recently. The former World No. 7's 2023 season was derailed due to a knee injury, following which he has only played at ATP Challenger tournaments. The Belgian had a good campaign in the qualifying rounds, winning his last two matches from a set down to make his tenth career appearance at the Australian Open.

The two players are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While Goffin has a world-class flat backhand, his younger opponent likes hitting loopy cross-court forehands for fun.

The contrast in their playing styles will likely lead to a nail-biting encounter, but Humbert will likely edge out the victory as he is in better physical shape than Goffin.

Pick: Humbert in five sets.

#4 Nicolas Jarry vs Flavio Cobolli

Nicolas Jarry won two ATP titles in 2023

18th-seeded Nicolas Jarry enjoyed a career-best season in 2023. The Chilean won two ATP titles last year, before breaking into the Top 20 for the first time in his career last week. He comes into this year's Australian Open as one of the underdogs.

Flavio Cobolli, ranked just outside the Top 100 rankings, qualified for the main draw in Melbourne without dropping a single set. The Italian also qualified for the Australian Open last year and will be keen to win his first match at the hardcourt Slam.

The two players have not met on the ATP Tour. They have, however, faced off in the qualifying event of the 2022 Swiss Open Gstaad. Jarry won that match in two tough sets, but his vast improvement since then will likely ensure that he beats Cobolli in more convincing fashion this time around.

Pick: Jarry in straight sets.