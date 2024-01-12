Australian Open 2024 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 01

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will get their Australian Open title defence underway on Sunday (January 14) during Day 1 of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.

The Serb will open the night session at the Rod Laver Arena against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. Sabalenka will follow them on the central showcourt for her match against another qualifier, Germany’s Ella Seidel.

Top names including former champion Caroline Wozniacki and title hopefuls like Jannik Sinner, Barbora Krejcikova, Taylor Fritz among others will also be in action.

With plenty to look forward to, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Australian Open:

Match Schedule

Aryna Sabalenka practicitng ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 12 pm local time

(4) Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Nao Hibino

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(1) Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic

Followed by: (Q) Ella Seidel vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 12 pm local time

Mai Hontama vs (9) Barbora Krejcikova

Followed by: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Night Session starts at 7 pm local time

(20) Magda Linette vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki

Followed by: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11 am local time

(32) Leylah Fernandez vs (Q) Sara Bejlek

Followed by: (Q) Dane Sweeney vs (22) Francisco Cerundolo

Not before 4 pm local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

Click here for the full schedule.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on Rod Laver Arena, the Australian Open's central showcourt, begin 12 pm local time.

The day session on all the arenas except three showcourts will commence at 11 am local time.

Matches on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena begin an hour later at 12 pm local time. The two courts will also have a night session that kicks off at 7 pm local time.

The contests on Court 17 are scheduled to commence at 2 pm local time.

