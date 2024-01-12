Australian Open 2024 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 01

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will get their Australian Open title defence underway on Sunday (January 14) during Day 1 of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.
The Serb will open the night session at the Rod Laver Arena against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. Sabalenka will follow them on the central showcourt for her match against another qualifier, Germany’s Ella Seidel.
Top names including former champion Caroline Wozniacki and title hopefuls like Jannik Sinner, Barbora Krejcikova, Taylor Fritz among others will also be in action.
With plenty to look forward to, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the Australian Open:
Match Schedule
Rod Laver Arena
Day Session starts at 12 pm local time
(4) Jannik Sinner vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Followed by: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Nao Hibino
Night Session starts at 7 pm local time
(1) Novak Djokovic vs Dino Prizmic
Followed by: (Q) Ella Seidel vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Margaret Court Arena
Day Session starts at 12 pm local time
Mai Hontama vs (9) Barbora Krejcikova
Followed by: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Night Session starts at 7 pm local time
(20) Magda Linette vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki
Followed by: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Borna Coric
John Cain Arena
Day Session starts at 11 am local time
(32) Leylah Fernandez vs (Q) Sara Bejlek
Followed by: (Q) Dane Sweeney vs (22) Francisco Cerundolo
Not before 4 pm local time: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
Click here for the full schedule.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match timings
The day session on all the arenas except three showcourts will commence at 11 am local time.
Matches on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena begin an hour later at 12 pm local time. The two courts will also have a night session that kicks off at 7 pm local time.
The contests on Court 17 are scheduled to commence at 2 pm local time.
