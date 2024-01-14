Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 02

Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open will see the continuation of the remaining first round encounters.

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will kick off the day's proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Their match will be followed by last year's Melbourne finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and lucky loser Zizou Bergs, who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini.

Home favorite Alex de Minaur will go up against Milos Raonic to kickstart the evening session. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will wrap up the action on the biggest arena with her first round showdown against Caroline Garcia.

Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur and Hubert Hurkacz are some of the other well-known names in action on Tuesday. With plenty of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena

Day Session starts at 12:00 pm local time

(4) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Followed by: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (LL) Zizou Bergs

Night Session starts at 7:00 pm local time

(10) Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic

Followed by: (16) Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka

Margaret Court Arena

Day Session starts at 12:00 pm local time

(Q) Terence Atmane vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (21) Donna Vekic

Night Session starts at 7:00 pm local time

(6) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Yuliia Starodubtseva

Followed by: (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem

John Cain Arena

Day Session starts at 11:00 am local time

(Q) Dayana Yastremska vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs (WC) Marc Polmans

Followed by: Magdalena Frech vs (WC) Daria Saville

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Omar Jasika vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena will commence at 12:00 p.m. local time. The night session matches are also scheduled on these two courts only, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Matches on all other courts will kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will take place one after the other. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 2 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Aren) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 14, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 15, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET January 14, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET UK January 15, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT January 15, 2024; 8:00 a.m. GMT January 15, 2024; 12:00 a.m. GMT India January 15, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 15, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 15, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST

