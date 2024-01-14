Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 02

Day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open will see the continuation of the remaining first round encounters.
Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff will kick off the day's proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Their match will be followed by last year's Melbourne finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and lucky loser Zizou Bergs, who replaced the injured Matteo Berrettini.
Home favorite Alex de Minaur will go up against Milos Raonic to kickstart the evening session. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will wrap up the action on the biggest arena with her first round showdown against Caroline Garcia.
Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur and Hubert Hurkacz are some of the other well-known names in action on Tuesday. With plenty of exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Australian Open:
Rod Laver Arena
Day Session starts at 12:00 pm local time
(4) Coco Gauff vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Followed by: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (LL) Zizou Bergs
Night Session starts at 7:00 pm local time
(10) Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic
Followed by: (16) Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka
Margaret Court Arena
Day Session starts at 12:00 pm local time
(Q) Terence Atmane vs (3) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (21) Donna Vekic
Night Session starts at 7:00 pm local time
(6) Ons Jabeur vs (Q) Yuliia Starodubtseva
Followed by: (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem
John Cain Arena
Day Session starts at 11:00 am local time
(Q) Dayana Yastremska vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs (WC) Marc Polmans
Followed by: Magdalena Frech vs (WC) Daria Saville
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Omar Jasika vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena will commence at 12:00 p.m. local time. The night session matches are also scheduled on these two courts only, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Matches on all other courts will kick off at 11:00 a.m. and will take place one after the other. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 2 are as follows:
Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline