Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 06

Day 6 of the 2024 Australian Open will mark the start of the third-round matches.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic will headline the day's play as he continues his quest for an 11th title Down Under. He'll be eyeing to get past Tomas Martin Etcheverry and make it to the fourth round.
Aryna Sabalenka will also continue her title defense as she'll take on Lesia Tsurenko. Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, and Coco Gauff are also in the fray as they continue their hunt for a maiden title in Melbourne.
Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa have started their comeback on a strong note, but one of them will bow out of the event after their third-round duel. The likes of Barbora Krejcikova and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take to the court on Friday.
With that in mind, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (28) Lesia Tsurenko
Followed by Luca Van Assche vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: (9) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Storm Hunter
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
(4) Jannik Sinner vs (26) Sebastian Baez
Followed by: (4) Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(Q) Maria Timofeeva vs (10) Beatriz Haddad Maia
Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (29) Sebastian Korda
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
(PR) Amanda Anisimova vs Paula Badosa
Not before 1:00 p.m: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Maroszan
Not before 7:00 p.m: (10) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Fabio Cobolli
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
