Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 06

Day 6 of the 2024 Australian Open will mark the start of the third-round matches.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will headline the day's play as he continues his quest for an 11th title Down Under. He'll be eyeing to get past Tomas Martin Etcheverry and make it to the fourth round.

Aryna Sabalenka will also continue her title defense as she'll take on Lesia Tsurenko. Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur, and Coco Gauff are also in the fray as they continue their hunt for a maiden title in Melbourne.

Amanda Anisimova and Paula Badosa have started their comeback on a strong note, but one of them will bow out of the event after their third-round duel. The likes of Barbora Krejcikova and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also take to the court on Friday.

With that in mind, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (28) Lesia Tsurenko

Followed by Luca Van Assche vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: (9) Barbora Krejcikova vs (Q) Storm Hunter

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

(4) Jannik Sinner vs (26) Sebastian Baez

Followed by: (4) Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(Q) Maria Timofeeva vs (10) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (29) Sebastian Korda

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

(PR) Amanda Anisimova vs Paula Badosa

Not before 1:00 p.m: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Fabian Maroszan

Not before 7:00 p.m: (10) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Fabio Cobolli

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

