Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 08

Day 8 of the 2024 Australian Open will see players fighting it out for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court against Adrian Mannarino and Amanda Anisimova respectively. The Serb played his best match of the tournament so far to down Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the previous round.

Sabalenka demolished Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 and will need to bring the same intensity against Anisimova, as the former trails their rivalry 4-1. Last year's runner-up in Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face off against Taylor Fritz.

Coco Gauff, Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner are some of the other notable names in the fray on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the tournament:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

Magdalena Frech vs (4) Coco Gauff

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (20) Adrian Mannarino vs (1) Novak Djokovic

Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time

(10) Alex de Minaur vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: TBA

Margaret Court Arena

Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time

TBA

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Amanda Anisimova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (14) Karen Khachanov

John Cain Arena

Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time

TBA

Not before 1:30 p.m: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs (9) Barbora Krejcikova

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will kick off at noon local time, while the night session will commence at 7:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will start at 11:00 a.m.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 8 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 20, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 21, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET January 20, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET UK January 21, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 21, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT January 21, 2024: 12:00 a.m. GMT India January 21, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 21, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 21, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis