Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 08

Day 8 of the 2024 Australian Open will see players fighting it out for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will take to the court against Adrian Mannarino and Amanda Anisimova respectively. The Serb played his best match of the tournament so far to down Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the previous round.
Sabalenka demolished Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 and will need to bring the same intensity against Anisimova, as the former trails their rivalry 4-1. Last year's runner-up in Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face off against Taylor Fritz.
Coco Gauff, Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner are some of the other notable names in the fray on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the tournament:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
Magdalena Frech vs (4) Coco Gauff
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (20) Adrian Mannarino vs (1) Novak Djokovic
Night session starts at 7:00 PM local time
(10) Alex de Minaur vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Followed by: TBA
Margaret Court Arena
Day session starts at 12:00 PM local time
TBA
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Amanda Anisimova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (14) Karen Khachanov
John Cain Arena
Day session starts at 11:00 AM local time
TBA
Not before 1:30 p.m: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs (9) Barbora Krejcikova
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will kick off at noon local time, while the night session will commence at 7:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will start at 11:00 a.m.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 8 are as follows:
