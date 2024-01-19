"Australian Open really embarrassing themselves here" - Alexander Zverev's 3R clash scheduled at Rod Laver Arena amid domestic abuse case angers fans

Tennis fans have expressed disapproval of Alexander Zverev's Australian Open third-round clash being scheduled at Rod Laver Arena amidst his domestic abuse case.

Zverev, accused of domestic violence against his former girlfriend, is currently awaiting court trials. The German recently blamed the media for coming up with sensitive remarks surrounding his alleged domestic scandal. However, his comments did not sit well with fans.

That said, Zverev's third-round encounter against Alex Michelsen being scheduled at the Rod Laver Arena (which acts as the center court), has added fuel to the fire. Daniil Medvedev, who takes on Felix-Auger Aliassime, has been designated the Margaret Court Arena.

Fans took to social media to mark their vexation against tournament officials for preferring the "domestic abuser" over other top players to play on the main court.

"Awful decision to put a domestic abuser on a prime court, AO really embarrassing themselves here," a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user questioned officials as to why they wanted to highlight Zverev amidst the ongoing issues.

"As someone paying hundreds of $ for a seat on RLA tomorrow night I cannot tell you how disappointed I am that Zverev is playing. What on earth??? Why are you highlighting this person??" the fan's tweet read.

A third user wrote:

"Why is a domestic abuser facing criminal charges on your stadium court?"

Here are a few other reactions from fans online:

"I've got no idea" - Alexander Zverev shuts down question on domestic abuse case trial after Australian Open 2R win

Alexander Zverev (L) at the 2024 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev prevailed in a hard-fought encounter against Lukas Klein in the second round of the Australian Open. The German rallied from a 1-2 deficit to eventually beat the Slovakian, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(7).

After a 4-hour, 31 minutes grueling face-off, the primary topic for Zverev's post-match press conference was his domestic abuse case. The German, annoyed that it was the first matter put on the table, immediately shut down the question.

"Wow. That's a question. I just played four hours, 40 minutes. That's not the first question I really want to hear, to be honest. I've got no idea. It's in May," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev was already charged with a penalty order and fine for the alleged abuse. He has been scheduled to appear in the Berlin criminal court to undergo further trials on the case. The hearing is expected to start on May 31.