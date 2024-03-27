"Awesome that my son can take pictures next to me with the trophy" - Victoria Azarenka on 'extra special' feeling as three-time Miami Open champion

Victoria Azarenka opened up on what it means for her to see her son take pictures next to her holding the Miami Open trophy. She has won the Miami Open women's singles title on three occasions in the past — 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The Belarusian's first Miami Open triumph came after she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 6-1 in the final. In 2011, she marked her second title with another straight-set win, this time over Maria Sharapova. She clinched her third Miami Open crown following a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The 34-year-old has reached the semifinals at this year's ongoing Miami Open following her 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 quarterfinal win over Yulia Putintseva. During her post-match on-court interview, the former WTA World No. 1 was asked about her feelings as a three-time Miami Open champion.

Azarenka said that her achievements at the WTA 1000 tournament will always be etched in history. However, she expressed how special it feels for her as a mother to see her son take pictures at the tournament next to her portraits with the trophy. Azarenka's son, Leonard (affectionately called Leo), was born in 2016.

"It’s always gonna stay there in the history books. It’s pretty awesome that my son can go and take pictures next to me with the trophy. It’s extra special," Azarenka said.

The two-time Grand Slam winner went on to say that despite her age and experience on the WTA Tour, she still has the desire to 'put on a show'.

"I’m just happy that after all these years I’m still excited to go out here, put on a show & motivated to continue to compete & go after my dreams. I’ve played on tour for 20 years & I still feel like I’m improving. So, that’s priceless to me," Azarenka added.

Victoria Azarenka set to face either Maria Sakkari or Elena Rybakina in the semifinals

Victoria Azarenka's semifinal opponent at the ongoing Miami Open will be the winner of the match between Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian, seeded 27th in Miami, has faced Sakkari twice on the WTA Tour before and has a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head record. Their last meeting came at the 2021 National Bank Open in Montreal, where Azarenka won 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2).

However, against Elena Rybakina, Azarenka has lost all three of their previous encounters. The pair last clashed at this year's Dubai Tennis Championships, with Rybakina progressing after Azarenka's mid-match retirement.