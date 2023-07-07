"Awesome watching you play!" - Jessica Alba attends Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match, showers high praise after 2R win

American actress Jessica Alba attended Katie Boulter's second-round Wimbledon match and showered her with high praise after her victory.

Boulter defeated Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round on Thursday, July 6. She has made it to the third round only once before, which came last year. Alba will next face defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 8.

Jessica Alba recently took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself and her family attending Katie Boulter's second-round Wimbledon match. In her post, she joyfully announced the commencement of their family's summer vacation and extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable players participating in the grass-court Major.

Alba specifically highlighted Katie Boulter's performance, expressing her delight in witnessing her play.

"& our #fam summer vacay has officially begun 🇬🇧 Congrats to all of the amazing players @wimbledon 👏🏽 🎾 @katiecboulter it was awesome watching you play! 😍🏆," Alba captioned her Instagram post.

Katie Boulter left a comment on Jessica Alba's post, expressing her gratitude for attending her match at SW19.

"Thank you for coming," Boulter commented under Alba's post.

"I've got nothing to lose" - Katie Boulter on facing Elena Rybakina

Katie Boulter at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After securing a victory against Viktoriya Tomova, Katie Boulter shared her thoughts on her upcoming match against the reigning Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina.

Boulter expressed her excitement, acknowledging that this presents a remarkable opportunity for her and stated that she has nothing to lose, recognizing Rybakina's status as the defending champion for a reason.

"I think it's a super great opportunity for me. I've got nothing to lose. She's clearly the defending champion for a reason," Boulter said.

On the other hand, Katie Boulter expressed her determination to give it her all. With significant experiences under her belt, the Bulgarian stressed that she will put her skills to the test against an extraordinary champion.

"I'm going to have a swing and go for it. I've got a lot of tennis behind me. It's time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion," she added.

The 26-year-old also mentioned that her extensive experience playing on grass courts makes her feel at ease. However, she emphasized the importance of not becoming complacent, as competitors will constantly strive to outperform one another.

Boulter acknowledged the need to continuously explore new strategies in order to secure victories.

"I think I'm playing really well. I've played a lot of matches on the grass. I feel very comfortable. Again, it's always a tough match on grass when you're playing people like I am today. They're going to come back at you with a lot more trouble. I have to find ways to win," Boulter said.

