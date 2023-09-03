"Baby Sock at his dad’s retirement" - Jack Sock’s pregnant wife Lauren Little shows off her baby bump during American's tennis farewell at US Open

Jack Sock was recently honored on his final appearance on the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2023 US Open, where he also celebrated his impending fatherhood with his wife Lauren Little.

Sock, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 8 in singles and No. 2 in doubles, has decided to hang up his racket at the age of 30. The American made the announcement on his social media accounts on August 27, expressing his gratitude to the sport and his fans.

But Sock had another reason to celebrate at the US Open, his final tournament. His wife Lauren Little, a model and a former Miss North Carolina USA, shared some pictures from the retirement ceremony on her Instagram story on Saturday, September 2, revealing her baby bump.

"Baby Sock at his dad’s retirement," Little wrote on Instagram.

Sock reshared her story on his Instagram account and wrote:

"Can’t wait to bring lil man back one day."

Sock and Little got married in December 2020 at Kiawah Island, South Carolina, after getting engaged in New York earlier that year.

Sock’s last match was a first-round loss in doubles with John Isner at the 2023 US Open. The American said he was happy with his decision and thanked the people involved in his success.

"To the 8-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis, I hope I made you proud. It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. It's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've ever happened," Sock wrote in a social media post.

Jack Sock swaps tennis for pickleball as he embarks on a new career after retirement

Jack Sock recently revealed that he had joined the Pickleball tour agency for the upcoming events.

The news was shared by a tennis journalist on Twitter (now X) on August 27.

"Jack Sock, who received a doubles wild card to the #USOpen looks like will switch to Pickleball…," the caption read.

Sock will also compete in the Vibe Pickleball tournament, which has six teams and the players will be selected through rosters and drafts.

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his enthusiasm for Sock’s debut in professional pickleball.

Kyrgios, who has been outspoken in his endorsement of the latest and most popular sport in the United States, posted on Instagram to respond to the news.