"Back to back wins" - Coco Gauff expresses delight as she wins the Christmas Gingerbread competition again; teases brother Codey for his house

Coco Gauff recently showcased her skills off the tennis court, with back-to-back wins in the prestigious Christmas Gingerbread House challenge. The American posted on social media about her wins, with a picture of her confectionary masterwork.

Coco Gauff's gingerbread prowess has become a cherished event, with fans eagerly awaiting her festive creations each year.

"Back to back wins for me in the gingerbread competition 🎉 last year took the dub and you know i had to run it back," Coco Gauff shared in an Instagram post.

Coco Gauff also took a playful jab at her younger brother, Codey Gauff and teased him for his house. Codey Gauff, a budding tennis player himself, reportedly prepared an innovative gingerbread, ostensibly lacking the finesse of his sister's masterpiece.

"Not the SOB house meaning standing on business 💀 they came in second so they indeed did not stand on business😂 @codeygauff @jaded_ace," Coco Gauff teased her brother.

Codey Gauff also replied to his sister, saying:

"Rigged🤦🏾‍♂️👎🏽"

Coco Gauff earned her first WTA singles title at the Linz Open in 2019. She has won 14 WTA titles so far, including six in singles and eight in doubles. She also reached the final of the 2022 French Open and won the 2023 US Open singles.

Coco Gauff becomes the highest-paid female athlete of 2023

For two decades, the crown of the highest-paid female athlete belonged to one of the three tennis players; Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka. While Williams retired last year, Sharapova hung up her racket in 2020. Osaka, meanwhile, was away from tennis for more than a year due to the birth of her daughter Shai and put many of her lucrative deals on hold.

Coco Gauff, who recently memorialized her mother's birthday, appeared at the top in the list of highest-paid female athletes for the first time in her career. She amassed an estimated $22.7 million from prize money and approvals in 2023.

Tennis is reportedly the most lucrative sport for females in terms of incomes. Tennis players hold nine of the top 15 ranks among the highest-paid female athletes, with soccer, skiing, golf and gymnastics also making the list.