"Back where he belongs" - Patrick McEnroe hails Novak Djokovic as he begins record 374th week as World No. 1

Former American tennis professional Patrick McEnroe recently commented on Novak Djokovic regaining his top spot in the ATP singles rankings following his Australian Open triumph on January 29.

Djokovic, 35, leveled long-time rival Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles after the former won the 10th Australian Open of his career by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title deciding match. Up against the 2021 French Open finalist, the Serbian veteran held on to his nerves as he beat the Greek, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) at the Rod Laver Arena.

McEnroe, 56, turned to social media to reflect on Djokovic's updated rankings as he made a comeback to the zenith of the ATP singles rankings.

"Back where @DjokerNole belongs," Patrick McEnroe captioned his tweet.

Tsitsipas, who lost to the 22-time Grand Slam winner for the second time in a Grand Slam final, moved up one spot to be ranked at No. 3. Nadal, who was ranked No. 2 before the tournament, dropped four spots after a poor outing at the Australian Open. This week will be the Serb's 374th week at the top, just three weeks shy of Steffi Graf's all-time record of 377 weeks.

Novak Djokovic kickstarted his 2023 season by winning two ATP tournaments in January

2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic has been in fine form since the start of the 2023 season. The Serbian maestro kicked off his season by winning the Adelaide International 1, the first tournament of 2023.

Seeded No. 1 in the ATP 250 tournament, the 35-year-old beat Australian Open quarterfinalist Sebastian Korda, 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4, to win the title. His set drop against Korda was his first in the entire tournament. The 2022 Wimbledon winner earlier defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov and former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to lift the title.

The 10-time Australian Open winner beat Medvedev, 6-3, 6-4, in the penultimate match of the event, while he cruised past Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinals of the event.

Returning to the Australian Open a year after the infamous ordeal last year, the World No. 1 started the campaign in full swing as he battled past all of his opponents with ease. The Serb dropped just one set en route to his 10th title in the Major.

Ahead of the tournament, Djokovic's participation in the Grand Slam was put into doubt following an injury scare that forced him to retire midmatch from an exhibition match against Medvedev. However, the Serb quickly negated the concerns and returned to the court, only to play some of the best tennis of his life.

