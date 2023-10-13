Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle have touched down in Tokyo ahead of the 2023 Japan Open.

Fritz recently suffered an early exit at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Following a bye in the first round, the seventh seed commenced his campaign with a hard-fought 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-4 win over Yosuke Watanuki.

However, the American was unable to progress further in the ATP Masters 1000 event as Diego Schwartzman claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5) victory in their third-round clash.

The 25-year-old has since arrived in Tokyo ahead of his title defense at the Japan Open. The ATP 500 event is scheduled to commence on October 16.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has accompanied him to Japan to offer her support during the tournament. She has also been documenting their adventures in Tokyo on social media.

Riddle shared pictures from their day out and disclosed that Tokyo was the couple's "favorite" destination. She showed off her chic attire for their day out, pairing a black top with a gray pleated skirt and black knee-high boots. She rounded out her look with a complementary black bag and matching sunglasses.

"Back in our favorite place," she posted on her Instagram story.

The social media influencer continued to share highlights from her shopping trip, excitedly displaying her purchase of a bag from the Amore vintage store.

While Riddle explored various stores and sought her fans' input on fashion trends, she hilariously revealed that Taylor Fritz had chosen to take a seat and indulge in snacks while she shopped.

Japan Open - Day 7

A brief look at Taylor Fritz's title run at Japan Open 2022

Taylor Fritz won the 2022 Japan Open Open

Entering the 2022 Japan Open as the third seed, Taylor Fritz kicked off his campaign with a 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-1 win over James Duckworth. He then defeated home favorite Hiroki Moriya 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event.

The American was set to square off against fifth seed Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals. However, the Australian was forced to pull out of their encounter due to a knee injury. The 25-year-old then emerged victorious over seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 to secure a spot in the final.

Fritz locked horns with compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the title clash. He claimed a 7-6(3), 7-6(2) win over Tiafoe in the final, becoming the 10th different American singles champion at the ATP 500 event and the first since Pete Sampras in 1996.

With his win, Taylor Fritz also broke into the ATP top-10 for the first time in his career, making him the first American to do so since Jack Sock in 2017.