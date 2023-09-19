Tennis fans were left dismayed and frustrated by the circulation of misleading and incomplete quotes from Rafael Nadal's recent interview.

Nadal, who has been sidelined since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open this year, sat down for an interview with Movistar on Monday, September 18. During the interview, he discussed his comeback plans, injury recovery and Novak Djokovic's historic 24th Grand Slam title win at the recently concluded US Open, which extended the Serb's lead over the Spaniard's record of 22 Major titles.

After Rafael Nadal's interview, several of his quotes, particularly those regarding Djokovic, gained traction on social media. Given X's (formerly Twiiter) 280-character limit, many of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's statements were shortened, altering their actual message.

A fan expressed frustration with the "pointless" and "meaningless" debates about the Spaniard and Djokovic stemming from various accounts posting different quotes from the interview.

"Oh I see we are back to useless, pointless, utterly meaningless, colossal waste of time debates on tennis twitter about Djokovic/Nadal & where their motivation comes from regarding breaking records. Different versions of quotes from all the blue tick accounts. Pure agenda farming," the fan commented.

Another fan described the widespread occurrence of poorly translated and shortened quotes as an "unmitigated disaster."

"The proliferation of badly translated or clipped quotes from big players has been an unmitigated disaster for the last few braincells clinging onto the walls of the tennis twitter hivemind (good for ad revenue tho)," another fan posted.

One user shared the accurate translation of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's quotes and called out the "irresponsibility" of condensing his three-minute response into a brief clip.

"The full ND quote. I've seen all twitter accounts reduce this to two lines. A 3 minute answer to 2 lines. The irresponsibility is staggering. Anyway here's the full answer; you can now have an opinion," the user shared.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Rafael Nadal reveals why he hasn't congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is yet to receive a congratulatory message from Rafael Nadal for winning his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. The Spaniard explained that he is waiting to craft a meaningful message to acknowledge the Serb's accomplishment.

"The truth is that I haven't sent any message to Djokovic yet out of pure ignorance. When you win something so important, from experience I know it's better to take the time to appreciate that message. I'll send it but I haven't done it yet," he told Movistar.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed that while he exchanges messages with fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and keeps in touch with Roger Federer, he doesn't have many friends on the tour due to the generation gap.

"Of course, I sent messages to [Carlos] Alcaraz when he won or when he was about to win. The others... on the circuit I don't have many friends left, I'm from another generation. I talk to Federer every now and then," he added.

