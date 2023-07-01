Bad Homburg Open 2023 Final: Lucia Brozetti vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Lucia Bronzetti vs Katerina Siniakova

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open 2023

Date: July 1, 2023

Round: Final

Venue: TC Bad Homburg, Bad Homburg, Germany

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Grass

Prize Money: $ 259,303

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | United Kingdom - Prime| Canada - DAZN | Japan - DAZN

Lucia Bronzetti vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Lucia Bronzetti in action at the French Open

The Bad Homburg Open 2023 final will see Lucia Bronzetti, ranked 65, facing off against 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Bronzetti, 24, hasn't had a strong career on grass and has been considered lucky by many to have made it to the final. She had a rough start to the season with eight straight match losses, including a defeat to a player ranked 444th. However, her performance in this tournament has been impressive.

The Italian started off well with a victory against Julia Grabber in straight sets. In the following matches, Lucia Bronzetti showed courage and resilience, bouncing back after losing the first set to Mayar Sherif.

She displayed aggressiveness and secured wins in straight sets, including a notable victory against Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals. Despite Iga Swiatek's withdrawal due to food poisoning suspicions, Bronzetti will be looking to establish herself on the grass court and make the most of this opportunity.

Katerina Siniakova, 27, is making her second appearance in the Homburg finals. Prior to the tournament, she had a solid run with no consecutive wins for several months. The Czech also faced injuries that prevented her from participating in the French Open. Siniakova had a strong start in the first and second rounds, winning in straight sets.

In the semifinals, she faced tough competition from Liudmila Samsonova, the second. Despite a close match, Siniakova showed great strength and determination, ultimately winning in three sets. Siniakova is also the reigning doubles champion and will be aiming for a win after missing out on the 2021 singles final.

Lucia Bronzetti vs Katerina Siniakova head to head

Lucia Bronzetti and Katerina Siniakova are set to go head-to-head for the first time in their careers.

Lucia Bronzetti vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lucia Bronzetti Katerina Siniakovia

(all odds will be updated when available)

Lucia Bronzetti vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Katerina Siniakova brings a wealth of experience to the grass court, which could give her an advantage over Lucia Bronzetti in their upcoming match.

While Siniakova acknowledges that she may have had less time to recover compared to Bronzetti, she can still apply the necessary pressure during their match, as she demonstrated in her semifinal victory.

Siniakova will try to use her strengths to overcome Bronzetti's challenge and win the Bad Homburg final with the help of her experience and ability to carry out her game plan effectively.

Pick: Siniakova to win in two sets.

