"Bageling Roger Federer on grass & breadsticking Rafael Nadal on clay is hilarious" - Fans react to Hubert Hurkacz's Italian Open 2R win over Spaniard

Hubert Hurkacz dashed Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning a record-extending 11th Italian Open title, winning his second-round match against the Spaniard 6-1, 6-3. The Pole's victory over Nadal came almost three years after his stunning win over Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

On that occasion, Hurkacz had triumphed 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 over the record eight-time Wimbledon winner. It also proved to be Federer's final competitive outing at his favorite Grand Slam tournament. The Swiss would later retire from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Following the ATP World No. 9's stunning victory over Nadal in Rome, tennis fans on social media delivered their reactions to Hurkacz's wins over the Spaniard and the Swiss. One set of fans voiced a myriad of opinions at the Pole's displays against two of the greatest men's tennis players.

"Sorry but Hurkacz bagelling Federer (6-0) on grass AND breadsticking Nadal on clay (6-1) is outright f**king hilarious with zero logic behind it," one fan wrote.

"A privilege, sure, but no sentimentality to Hurkacz. Bagel Federer in last set, breadstick Nadal," another fan commented.

"Ended the GOAT conversation," another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans included one who predicted that Hurkacz would go on to beat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. The Serb has won the men's singles title at the Grand Slam a record ten times. The other fans in this set hyped Hurkacz up for his displays against the best in the business.

"We can already predict that in a few years he will beat Djokovic at the AO lol," wrote one fan.

"Le GOAT slayer.. Hubert Hurkacz," commented another fan.

"Hubi the career ender," chimed in another fan.

"Tough day for me" - Rafael Nadal after losing to Hubert Hurkacz at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal and Hubert Hurkacz shaking hands after their second-round match at the 2024 Italian Open

At a press conference, Nadal dissected his subpar performance against the dominant Hurkacz. The Spaniard admitted that it was a "tough" experience for him and also laid bare his "bad feeling" due to his inability to test the Pole.

"Tough day for me in all ways because I felt more ready than what I showed. That's give me a bad feeling because feeling myself better not being able to show myself on court," Nadal said.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner also said that he is having to deal with considerable self-doubt after multiple lengthy injury lay-offs over the last two years.

"As I said before the tournament start, I am little bit more unpredictable today, not playing enough for the last two years. Too many doubts. Too many questions in all ways, in different matters on the game," Nadal added.

Nadal's next appearance on the tour should be at the 2024 French Open provided he stays healthy and feels that he is ready to compete at the year's second Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Hurkacz is set to face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round at the Italian Open.

