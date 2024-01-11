“Barbaric” - Martina Navratilova slams Iran for punishing woman with 74 lashes for violating Hijab Law

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the horrific case of Roya Heshmati, an Iranian woman who was whipped 74 times for not wearing a hijab. Navratilova called the Iranian regime "barbaric" and "animalistic" for enforcing such cruel punishments on women who dare to defy the mandatory dress code.

Navratilova, renowned for her outspokenness and activism on human rights issues, has joined the chorus of voices calling for justice and solidarity with Heshmati and other Iranian women who are facing oppression and violence under the Islamic Republic.

According to Amnesty International, Iran has been cracking down on peaceful human rights activists, especially women who challenge the compulsory hijab law, and subjecting them to arbitrary arrests, unfair trials, and harsh punishments like flogging, amputation, and death penalty.

Heshmati, a 33-year-old Kurdish-Iranian activist, was arrested in April 2023 for posting a photo of herself without a hijab on social media. She was charged with various offenses, including "propaganda against the regime," "being in the streets without a religious hijab," and "harming public modesty."

Heshmati was initially sentenced to 13 years and nine months of imprisonment, a fine, and 148 lashes. However, the fine and the whipping was later brought down to 74 lashes. (via Euronews)

An Iranian journalist and activist, campaigning against the compulsory hijab law, shared the story of Heshmati on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Today the authorities in Iran announced today flogging this brave woman[Roya Heshmati] is according to the laws. This tragic story should be the headline of those media that care about women, freedom, humanity and dignity. In 21st-century this brave Iranian woman Roya Heshmati was flogged by the Islamic Republic for not covering her beautiful hair in public," the user wrote.

"She received 74 lashes for the crime of posting a photo of herself without hjiab on her social media. If you don't call such a regime, gender apartheid, then what do you call it? Roya wasn’t broken, instead she even started to sing for #WomanLifeFreedom while she was flogged. Yes, Iranian women are wounded but unbowed. Be our voice."

Martina Navratilova, who has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 59 Major titles in total, quoted the tweet and wrote:

"Barbaric. The men making and most of all enforcing these barbaric rules are animals."

Martina Navratilova condemns Texas court judges for rejecting emergency care abortions, hints at ‘older white men’ influencing the ruling

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova expressed her dissatisfaction with a Texas court ruling that denied emergency care abortions, labeling the judges as 'a**holes.'

The ruling, delivered on January 2 by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejected the Biden administration's use of a 1986 emergency care law to enforce abortion services in Texas hospitals.

The 5th Circuit panel blocked the 2022 administration's guidance to extend Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTLA) coverage to pregnant women, supporting Texas and anti-abortion groups, following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and the end of abortion rights in the US.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the news about the verdict and wrote:

"In case you missed it — the 5th Circuit in Texas has ruled that hospitals in the state are not in fact obligated to perform life-saving abortions under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. So, a woman dying from sepsis gets to what — die? “Pro-life” amirite."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared the user’s tweet and expressed her frustration at the controversial verdict.

"Beyond…who are these a**hles on the 5th circuit court who are ok with letting women die for no reason at all??? Let me guess- older white men… just a wild guess," Martina Navratilova wrote.