Barcelona Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 70th edition of the Barcelona Open will be held from April 17-23, 2023. It is one of four tournaments taking place across the ATP and WTA tours this week.

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Friday as he continues to recover from an injury sustained at the Australian Open. The Spaniard didn't compete last year either due to another injury.

However, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is back in action. The teenager missed the Monte-Carlo Masters after picking up an injury during the Miami Open. With a host of top 40 players in the mix, the tournament promises plenty of exciting match-ups throughout the week.

On that note, here are all the details regarding the Barcelona Open:

What is the Barcelona Open?

The tournament is a part of the ATP 500 series and is a pitstop for many top players during their clay season. It is one of the oldest events on the circuit right now, with the inaugural edition being held way back in 1953.

Rafael Nadal is the most decorated champion in the history of the tournament. He has hoisted the trophy a record 12 times here, with his most recent title coming in 2021. The Center Court at the tournament venue was renamed to honor the Spaniard in 2017.

Venue

The tournament will be held on red clay at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Players

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed at the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion and the top seed. He has already won a title on clay this season at the Argentina Open and was the runner-up at the Rio Open too. The teenager has suffered a few injury setbacks over the last few months, but he knows how to bounce back in style.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed and has twice been a finalist here in the past. His title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters ended in the quarterfinals and will be aiming to raise his level at the Barcelona Open. Casper Ruud is the third seed.

Even though the Norwegian is a capable player on the red dirt, he has been way too inconsistent and far from his best this year. Following a title-winning run at the Estoril Open, he crashed out early from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The in-form Jannik Sinner is seeded fourth and is followed by Frances Tiafoe, Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur as the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth seeds respectively.

All seeded players receive a first-round bye. The men's singles main draw will be revealed on Saturday.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds are to be held over the weekend of April 15-16. The main-draw action is set to commence on Monday, April 17 at 11 am local time. The singles and doubles finals are scheduled for Sunday, April 23.

Date Day Start time Round April 15, 2023 Saturday 10:00 am Qualifying April 16, 2023 Sunday 12:15 pm Qualifying April 17, 2023 Monday 11:00 am First April 18, 2023 Tuesday 11:00 am First and Second April 19, 2023 Wednesday 11:00 am Second and Third April 20, 2023 Thursday 11:00 am Third April 21, 2023 Friday 12:30 pm Quarterfinal April 22, 2023 Saturday 01:30 pm Semifinal April 23, 2023 Sunday 01:00 pm Final

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2023 Barcelona Open is €2,722,480. The singles champion will receive a cheque worth €477,795 and 500 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner €477,795 500 Finalist €254,825 300 Semifinalist €132,190 180 Quarterfinalist €69,020 90 Third Round €36,365 45 Second Round €19,910 20 First Round €10,615 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the Barcelona Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

