Barcelona Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3

Day 3 of the 2023 Barcelona Open will see the conclusion of the second-round matches, along with the start of the third round bouts.

Jannik Sinner has been one of the tour's best performing players over the last couple of months. Fresh off of a semifinal run at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he's up against Diego Schwartzman in the second round. Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent results have been a bit inconsistent off late.

The Greek's title defense in Monte Carlo came to an end in the quarterfinals. Twice a runner-up in Barcelona, Tsitsipas will be aiming for a good result here yet again. Lorenzo Musetti scored the biggest win of his career by ousting World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The young Italian will be eager to maintain his momentum. Denis Shapovalov, Grigor Dimitrov, Cameron Norrie and Karen Khachanov are the other big names in the mix on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Barcelona Open:

Schedule for Day 3 at the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11 am local time: Emilio Gomez vs (11) Grigor Dimitrov.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Diego Schwartzman vs (4) Jannik Sinner.

Not before 4 pm local time: Pedro Cachin vs (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas;

followed by: Daniel Rincon or Jason Kubler vs (9) Lorenzo Musetti,

followed by (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (WC) Simone Bolelli/Marcel Granollers.

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Jozef Kovalik;

followed by: (8) Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Shevchenko;

followed by: (7) Cameron Norrie vs (Q) Pavel Kotov;

followed by: Nicholas Jarry vs (6) Karen Khachanov;

followed by: (12) Daniel Evans vs (Q) Matteo Arnaldi.

Pista 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Rafael Matos/David Vega Hernandez vs (3) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer;

followed by: (16)Yoshihito Nishioka vs David Goffin;

followed by: Francesco Passaro vs (16) Francisco Cerundolo;

followed by: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (2) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury;

followed by: (4) Nikola Metkic/Mate Pavic vs Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden.

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all the matches on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Barcelona Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 19, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada April 19, 2023 5:00 am ET UK April 19, 2023 10:00 am BST India April 19, 2023 2:30 pm IST

