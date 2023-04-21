Barcelona Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6

Day 6 of the 2023 Barcelona Open will see players gunning for a spot in the championship round across singles and doubles.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be aiming to reach a third final at the venue, but will need to get past Lorenzo Musetti first. The World No. 5 will be the favorite to emerge victorious given his perfect winning record against the young Italian.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ousted compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in two tough sets to seal his semifinal spot. He has now made it to the last four of every tournament he has competed in this year. The teenager will face either one of Dan Evans or Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinals.

The tournament is also hosting an event for the next generation of players, with a separate singles edition going on for girls and boys aged under 14. Fans will get to see the rising young stars duking it out on Saturday as well.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 at the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (9) Lorenzo Musetti vs (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Not before 4 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo or Dan Evans;

followed by: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skuski.

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 12 noon local time: (4) Nicolau Canas vs Adria Velazquez;

followed by: (Q) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni vs Lloyd Glasspool/Haari Heliovaara.

Pista 2

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Alberto Pulido vs Vlad Secara;

followed by: (3) Anna Orlando vs (2) Carla Vazquez;

followed by: (1) Idoia Razquin vs Maria Trujillo.

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Barcelona Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all the matches on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Barcelona Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court, where the singles semifinals are scheduled, will commence at 1:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 22, 2023 7:30 am ET Canada April 22, 2023 7:30 am ET UK April 22, 2023 12:30 pm BST India April 22, 2023 5:00 pm IST

