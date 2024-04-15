Barcelona Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 1

Day 1 of the 2024 Barcelona Open is set to feature men's first-round action. With all seeded players having received a straight passage into the second round, the opening day is set to showcase a large pool of homegrown talent along with other unseeded players.

World No. 49 Dan Evans, exciting French youngster Arthur Cazaux, Roman Safiullin, Matteo Arnaldi, and others are some of the big names in action.

Spanish veterans and local favorites Roberto Bautista Agut and Albert Ramos-Vinolas will be joined by compatriots Daniel Rincon and Martin Landaluce as they prepare to mount a serious push to see Spanish faces go far in the competition.

Men's doubles action is also set to kick off on the opening day with the likes of Alex de Minaur, Tomas Martín Etcheverry, and Tomas Machac in action.

On that note, here's a look at the order of play for Day 1 at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Schedule for Day 1 of the Barcelona Open

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Facundo Díaz Acosta vs (WC) Daniel Rincon

followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (WC) Roberto Bautista Agut

followed by: (Q) Nick Hardt vs (WC) Martin Landaluce

followed by: Alexandre Muller vs (WC) Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Pista Andres Gimeno

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Dan Evans vs Brandon Nakashima

followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs Arthur Cazaux

followed by: (Q) Harold Mayot vs Pedro Cachin

followed by: Pavel Kotov vs Sebastian Ofner

Pista 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Sebastian Baez & Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Hugo Nys & Jan Zieliński

followed by: (WC) Roberto Carballés Baena & Jaume Munar vs (Q) Tomas Machac & Zhang Zhizhen

followed by: (Q) Duje Ajdukovic & (Q) Marco Trungelliti

followed by: (4) Santiago González & Édouard Roger-Vasselin vs Alex de Minaur & Jordan Thompson

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Open 2024 on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky UK

Australia - beIN Sports Australia

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Liv & Tennis Channel

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 1 in Barcelona will kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time on Pista Rafa Nadal and the other show courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 1 are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada April 15, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET UK April 15, 2024, 11:00 a.m. GMT India April 15, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST