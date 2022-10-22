Basel 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | Swiss Indoors

The Swiss Indoors Basel will be held for the first time since 2019 and will take place from October 24-30, 2022. It is one of two ATP tournaments taking place this week, with the Erste Bank Open in Vienna being the other.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed here and is accompanied by the player he defeated to win the US Open, Casper Ruud. Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic round out the top seeds.

Roger Federer, who hung up his racquet for good a few weeks ago, is the defending champion. His countryman and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will be participating. Quite a few big names have gathered here, making it a fairly competitive field.

On that note, here's all the relevant information about the Swiss Indoors:

What is the Swiss Indoors?

It is one of the oldest tournaments on the ATP tour, with the inaugural edition being held back in 1970. It is currently classified as an ATP 500 event and is played on indoor hardcourts.

Roger Federer holds the record for most titles here with 10 and has reached an additional five finals as well. Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Juan Martin del Potro and Bjorn Borg are some of the other high-profile winners of the tournament in the past.

Venue

The tournament will take place at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Players

Casper Ruud is the second seed at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the highest seeded players in the top half of the draw. The former will take on Jack Draper in the first round, while the latter is up against Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Pablo Carreno Busta will square off against Sebastian Baez in the first round, while Lorenzo Musetti faces Albert Ramos Vinolas in his opener. Alexander Bublik, Miomir Kecmanovic and Maxime Cressy are also in this half of the draw.

Casper Ruud headlines the bottom half of the draw and will take on Stan Wawrinka in a highly anticipated first-round showdown. Former World No. 1 Andy Murray was drawn against the in-form Sebastian Korda, who recently defeated him at the Gijon Open.

After facing off in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open, Alex de Minaur and Holger Rune are set for an opening-round bout in Basel. Americans Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima and Mackenzie McDonald are also in this half of the draw.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds start on October 22 and will carry over the next day as well. The main draw begins on Monday, with the first and second round matches being played until Thursday. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively, from October 29-30.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Swiss Indoors is €2,135,350. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth €98,580 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €399,320 500 Runner-up €214,855 300 Semifinalist €114,505 180 Quarterfinalist €58,505 90 Second round €31,230 45 First round €16,655 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can watch the Swiss Indoors live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

