Battle of the Sexes 2023: Mirra Andreeva goes down against men's tennis player ranked 1000 spots below her in bizarre face-off at French exhibition

World No. 57 Mirra Andreeva faced an unexpected opponent in men’s tennis player Yanis Ghazouani Durand in her final match at the 2023 Negometal Open de Bourg-de-Peage exhibition event in France.

Andreeva earned an emphatic victory over Russian-born French player Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-2 in her opening duel, and was initially scheduled to square-off against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the final clash.

However, Kostyuk, who was roped in after the withdrawal of last year’s champion Donna Vekic, decided against playing opposite Andreeva due to on-going Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Due to reasons beyond our will and given the geopolitical context in Ukraine, Marta Kostyuk will not be able to compete," the organizers said in a statement released moments before the match.

As a quick replacement, the organizers opted for a surprising opponent in Frenchman Yanis Ghazouani Durand to compete against the rising women’s tennis sensation.

"We've done our best to activate our network of professional players, but the time is unfortunately too short to find a replacement. So we took the decision to compete our Peageois Yanis Ghazouani Durand against the young prodigy Mirra Andreeva," they wrote in the statement.

23-year-old Ghazouani Durand, ranked World No. 1145 on the ATP Tour and No. 74 on the ITF circuit, promptly took the court against Mirra Andreeva.

The Russian started off on a positive note, breaking Ghazouani Durand in his opening game. The French local, however, broke the 16-year-old right back and rushed to a 3-2 lead. The duo fought tooth and nail in the opener, but Ghazouani Durand ultimately snatched the set 7-5.

Andreeva was unable to keep pace with her opponent in the second set and managed to win just two games. The Frenchman emerged as the winner with the score reading 7-5, 6-2.

Despite her loss, though, the Russian was awarded the winner’s trophy.

“It’s actually the first time I am holding the trophy after a loss. I hope it’s the last time like this,” she joked during the trophy ceremony, taking things in stride.

Mirra Andreeva won the WTA Newcomer of the Year award in 2023

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Mirra Andreeva, who turned pro in 2022, made great strides during the 2023 season. The Russian commenced her campaign by competing in the Australian Open girls’ category, but lost the final to compatriot and doubles partner Alina Korneeva. Just months later, she won two ITF titles in Switzerland.

Andreeva made her Grand Slam main draw debut on the pro tour at the French Open. Coming through in the qualifiers, she reached the third round of the event, but crashed out against 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff. Meanwhile, at the Wimbledon Championships, the 16-year-old did one better by making the fourth round as a qualifier. She was seen off by 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys.

Andreeva broke into the World’s top 100 for the first time during the summer, and earned a direct main-draw entry at the US Open. Her campaign was, however, halted by eventual champion Gauff in the second round.

Thanks to impressive results, Mirra Andreeva, who was ranked outside the World’s top 300 earlier this year, reached a career-high ranking of World No. 46. Her achievements were recognized by the WTA, and she was honored with the ‘Newcomer of the Year’ award.