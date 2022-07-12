BBC's coverage of Wimbledon 2022 Breaks TV viewership records with 53.8 million viewers

The BBC's broadcast of this year's Wimbledon Tennis Grand Slam achieved a new streaming record of 53.8 million viewers. The previous record for streams was 30.5 million viewers on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online in 2021, which was surpassed significantly this year.

In addition to receiving 712,000 streams, the women's final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur had a peak of 3.1 million viewers on BBC One. The women's final from last year had a peak audience of 4.5 million on BBC One and received 1.1 million streams.

Since the 2016 Championships, when home favorite Andy Murray won the title, the number of hours viewers spent watching television during the men's final was at its highest.

The men's final at Wimbledon on BBC One peaked at 7.5 million viewers. Additionally, 2.6 million people watched the match's live broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

7.8 million people watched the final of the Championships on BBC One last year. This year's final match between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic this year likewise reached a peak audience share of 43%.

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the winners of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic

Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic are the ultimate champions on the hallowed lawns of SW19.

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in an intense final to win the Wimbledon title. Rybakina defeated Jabeur's combination of spins and slices using her strong forehand and large serve. She also snapped the Tunisian's 12-match winning streak, which was set completely on grasscourts.

In the process, the 23-year-old became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title. The Moscow-born tennis player won her maiden Major title at SW19, with her country of birth being a topic of conversation given the ban of Russian and Belarussian players at Wimbledon this year.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated Australian Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon crown. The top seed dropped the opening set but came back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to earn a 21st Grand Slam championship, closing the gap on Rafael Nadal to just one.

The Serb also moved within one of Roger Federer's men's record of eight titles held at the All England Club and equalled Pete Sampras' total of seven titles overall.

