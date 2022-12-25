Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared his reaction to her mother's dance during the 2009 WTA Championships.

Serena and Venus Williams reached the doubles semifinals of the 2009 WTA Championships, now the WTA Finals. However, the duo was defeated by the Spanish pair of Nuria Llagostera Vives and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Aside from the quality of the tennis, one thing that stuck out in the match was the Williams sisters' mother, Oracene Price's adorable dance. Price, who has been a huge supporter of her daughters, was seen sitting in the audience and showing off her sassy dance moves.

In view of this, the Reddit co-founder took to Twitter to share his reaction, writing:

"Wholesome! I hadn't seen this yet. BRB while I show this to Grandmother."

In 2015, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian fell head over heels for one another, and their relationship has only grown since. They married in November 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

"I can’t tell you how hard it was; I lost so many matches after I had Olympia" – Serena Williams on the impact of motherhood on her career

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

In an interview published by Variety Magazine, Serena Williams, who announced her retirement prior to the start of the 2022 US Open, discussed how motherhood affected her tennis career. Serena was speaking at an event hosted by actor Bradley Cooper for the History Channel.

She revealed that once Olympia was born, it became difficult for her to play tennis. She went on to say that she had dedicated her "entire life" to tennis and that it was finally time for her to invest in something new:

"As a super hands-on mom, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had Olympia. Because it was so hard to be on the court. I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things."

The 41-year-old confessed that she always wanted to stop playing the game while she was at her best and spend time with her family and daughter:

"I just needed to stop. I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family."

