Iga Swiatek challenging the "boring" narrative associated with women's tennis after her triumph over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Madrid Open final has drawn cheers from tennis fans.

Facing off in a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final, Swiatek and Sabalenka delivered a thrilling showdown. After splitting the first two sets, the World No. 1 saved three championship points to end Sabalenka's hopes of a successful title defense. The Pole claimed a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory in three hours and 11 minutes to secure her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

Following their riveting encounter, Iga Swiatek refuted the notion of women's tennis being "boring," challenging critics to make such claims after witnessing their title clash.

"Who’s gonna say now that women’s tennis is boring, right?" Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans rejoiced at the World No. 1's statement, particularly in light of Aryna Sabalenka's recent comments about finding men's tennis "more interesting" than women's, hilariously interpreting Swiatek's remark as a subtle dig towards the Belarusian.

"Not her ending Saba not only on tennis court😭😭😭," one fan commented.

"The shade of it all. I bet Sabalenka’s face turned red," another fan chimed in.

"Wow, straightforward Aryna shade 😆," one user wrote.

"Beating Sab twice in one day," said another.

Expand Tweet

Other fans were delighted by the Pole making the statement in the presence of Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez, given the misogyny and sexism complaints leveled against the tournament for their treatment of women's players.

"Straight in Feliciano Lopez face," one fan posted.

"Lopez looked like he was bracing for more insults. He didn't smile once during that ceremony," another fan wrote.

"I love karma and how it has hit Lopez directly where it hurts most, his beloved ATP tournament 😅 meanwhile WTA is peaking," said yet another.

Meanwhile, one fan concurred with Iga Swiatek's statement, suggesting that the men's final between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime would not live up to the thrilling spectacle of the women's title match.

"I'm pretty sure that tomorrow's men final won't be such great as today's one🙃," the fan commented.

Aryna Sabalenka on loss to Iga Swiatek in Madrid final: "Hard defeat to accept, but it is not that I lost it easily"

Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Iga Swiatek

Following her defeat to Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about the "complicated" emotions of losing despite having three championship points.

However, the Belarusian expressed her determination not to dwell on the loss and instead focus on the Italian Open, which commences on May 7.

"I think it's more complicated, especially when you remember your thoughts on match points and the way you played. It was very tight, I think it's more difficult," Aryna Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference.

"In my case, I'm going to suffer one day, tomorrow I'll leave to Rome, so I will forget it quickly," she added.

The World No. 2 also looked ahead to her 26th birthday, conveying her desire to be in high spirits for the celebrations.

Despite acknowledging her disappointment regarding the loss, she disclosed that she found comfort in the knowledge that she had delivered her best performance on the court.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, I hope to be in a good mood. Tomorrow I turn 26. It is a hard defeat to accept, but at the same time it is not that I lost it easily or that I did not give my best," she said.

"Today I gave everything, I can only be proud of myself and hope that next year it falls on my side," Aryna Sabalenka added.