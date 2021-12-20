"Beating Djokovic in Tokyo and Turin made me feel invincible"- Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev recently admitted that defeating Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and at the ATP Finals 2021 made him feel "invincible." The German also believes that along with him, Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are likely to "dominate" the tour in the upcoming season.

Alexander Zverev was honored with the 2021 German Sportsman of the Year award on Sunday. The German enjoyed a phenomenal 2021 season, winning six titles on the ATP Tour and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. These laurels helped him finish the year with a career-high ranking in third position.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Alexander Zverev



🏆 6 titles

🥇 Olympic champion

✨ ATP Finals

💪 2 Masters 1000

▪️ 0 final lost

▪️ 58 wins - 15 defeats (79% wins)

▪️ World No.3 The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Alexander Zverev 🏆 6 titles🥇 Olympic champion✨ ATP Finals💪 2 Masters 1000▪️ 0 final lost▪️ 58 wins - 15 defeats (79% wins)▪️ World No.3 https://t.co/HXRDedXXTg

Zverev spoke to Sky Sports in an interview.

"In the last six months it has been Novak, Daniil and I who have dominated and I believe that we will follow that trend throughout the following season. I have gained a lot of confidence with what I have achieved this season, the greatest improvement I have made was mentally," said Zverev.

Alexander Zverev with Daniil Medvedev

Zverev clearly hinted that tennis is going through a transition phase and the hegemony of the 'Big Three' is slowly nearing its end. Rafael Nadal won just two titles and Roger Federer featured in only five tournaments this year.

Zverev also threw light on his remarkable 2021 tennis season and revealed that he gained a lot of confidence after it. He spoke about beating Djokovic at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the semifinals to deny the Serb a Golden Slam.

"I feel much more relaxed on the track and willing to show everyone what I am capable of. Beating Djokovic in Tokyo and Turin has made me feel invincible," added the World No. 3 player.

USA TODAY @USATODAY

bit.ly/3idGQWN Djokovic, who had appeared untouchable since arriving at the Tokyo Olympics in pursuit of a gold medal, lost to No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in three sets: 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic, who had appeared untouchable since arriving at the Tokyo Olympics in pursuit of a gold medal, lost to No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in three sets: 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.bit.ly/3idGQWN https://t.co/oRFcB4BUc1

Alexander Zverev reveals his plans ahead of the upcoming season

Alexander Zverev spoke about his objectives ahead of the 2022 tennis season during his interaction with a television channel.

Alexander Zverev at an event

The German player disclosed he believes in himself and is looking forward to opening his Grand Slam account. He also stated one of his goals as becoming the World No. 1 player in the upcoming season. He hopes that both his dreams come true simultaneously at the 2022 Australian Open.

"I reached objectives when things were worse. If at the end of the day you do not believe in yourself, who will? There are two things I haven't achieved yet. Win Grand Slam and become world number one. I hope all this is already happening in Australia," mentioned Zverev.

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals 2021

Alexander Zverev has already begun training ahead of the upcoming season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Alexander Zverev throws weight behind Novak Djokovic in the GOAT debate, says "you can't argue against the statistics"

Edited by Aditya Singh