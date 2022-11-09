Beating Rafael Nadal on clay is one of my main goals in 2023: Dominic Stricker

Beating Rafael Nadal on clay is considered to be among the toughest things to do in tennis. Very few players have been able to achieve the feat, and rising tennis star Dominic Stricker aims to join that exclusive club in 2023, declaring that beating Nadal on clay is among his biggest goals for next season.

Stricker is among the most talented youngsters in men's tennis, as evidenced by the fact that he is currently competing in the Next Gen ATP Finals. The likes of Tim van Rijthoven, Aslan Karatsev, and Maxime Cressy are among Stricker's 'Top 40' scalps this season, and some strong results on tour have helped him qualify for the Next Gen Finals.

The Swiss youngster wants to build on that success by beating one of the all-time greats on his favorite surface. Stricker believes beating Nadal on clay is an aim for all the players on the men's tour.

"I would say the next player on my to beat list is Rafa (Nadal) on clay," Stricker said during an interview with ATP. "It is a tough one but I think it is something everyone would like to do."

Stricker has not faced the Spaniard on the ATP tour so far in his young career. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has already spent a good amount of time with the legendary Roger Federer, who is his countryman. Federer invited Stricker to a training session in Dubai earlier this year, where the youngster was able to learn from and pick the brain of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Jimmy Connors believes Rafael Nadal will have to make a big adjustment in his life

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Three

Jimmy Connors believes Rafael Nadal will have to make major adjustments to both his personal life and tennis career after the Spanish great recently became a father. Drawing on his own experience, Connors feels that Nadal will have to manage his time and schedule in a more efficient manner if he aims to continue playing while also ensuring that he does not miss out on spending enough time with his son. However, the American great is confident the Spaniard will manage the situation well.

"It's an adjustment. I'm not saying it cannot be done because it can. It can be handled," Connors said on a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast.

"The adjustment that he will make if he wants to continue working, he's a worker anyway, so he'll figure it out if he wants to continue playing," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to compete in the ATP Finals starting later this week, where there is a high likelihood of him being placed in the same group as Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

