"Beauty" - Boris Becker's ex-wife in love with Novak Djokovic's wife's outfit at Wimbledon

Boris Becker's ex-wife Lily Becker recently expressed her admiration for Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena's Wimbledon outfit.

Djokovic has won the last four editions of Wimbledon and is attempting to win the title for the eighth time this year. If he does win, he will equal Roger Federer's men's record and move one behind nine-time champion Martina Navratilova.

The Serb has begun his campaign at the grass-court Major on a great note. He faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round and easily defeated him with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Djokovic faced Jordan Thompson in the second round and defeated the Australian in three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

This set up a third-round matchup with old rival Stan Wawrinka, which he ultimately won, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

The defending champion was then tested briefly by Hubert Hurkacz's powerful serves, but quickly regained his composure to advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday.

Jelena Djokovic, his wife, was present in the player's box at the time to support her husband. She was wearing a lovely off-the-shoulder bodycon dress in light lavender and later shared photos from the day on Instagram.

Many people reacted positively to her outfit, including Boris Becker's ex-wife Lily Becker.

"Beauty," Lily Becker wrote in the comment section, adding a heart emoticon.

Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday (July 11). The pair have met four times on the tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in three of them.

In his on-court interview following his win over Hubert Hurkacz, the Belgrade native was asked about his upcoming match with Rublev. He acknowledged the Russian's powerful groundstrokes and forehand while also jokingly stating that he would not reveal his match strategy.

"He's got a very powerful, very quick groundstrokes," he said. "He stays close to the line, obviously, one of the best forehands in the game, wants to dictate. I'm not going to talk too much about tactics, sorry (laughs), probably try to keep it for myself."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion then joked about Andrey Rublev looking forward to his first Grand Slam semifinal, saying that hopefully, that won't happen after their match.

"He's looking for his first semifinal in a Grand Slam... hopefully, that's not going to happen," he said.

