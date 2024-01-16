"Because of them we can" - Coco Gauff celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with heartfelt tribute

Coco Gauff recently celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by paying a heartfelt tribute to the American activist and political philosopher.

MLK Day is a federal holiday in the United States which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. It is a day filled with processions, parades, and speeches by civil rights leaders and activists.

This day commemorates the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., to honor his lifelong fight against Black segregation and his dedication to achieving equal rights through nonviolent resistance.

Coco Gauff, a prominent advocate for Black rights and opportunities in sports, recently paid tribute to King Jr. on social media, highlighting how his legacy ensures equal treatment for Black individuals in America.

"Because of them we can ♥︎," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Gauff's Instagram story

"Coco Gauff has found a way to tame her emotions" - Martina Navratilova

Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff had a brilliant start to 2024. She kicked off her season by defending her title at the ASB Classic by defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. Her win in Auckland set the tone for her Australian Open campaign, where she defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0 in the first round.

Speaking to the WTA, Martina Navratilova expressed her admiration for Gauff's newfound ability to "tame her emotions," a skill she stated had eluded the 19-year-old during the first couple of years on tour.

The former World No. 1 admitted that she initially had concerns about Gauff's longevity in the sport due to her tendency to get "too fired up". Navratilova acknowledged that the World No. 4's impressive emotional control has since dispelled any doubts, leaving her impressed.

"She [Coco Gauff] has found a way to tame her emotions. The first couple years on tour, I thought she was too fired up," Navratilova said. "I thought she was going to burn out. She’s still a teenager, I know, but she needed to just dial it down."

Martina Navratilova also spoke about Coco Gauff's forehand and highlighted the role her coach, Brad Gilbert, played in refining and enhancing it.

"I think Brad Gilbert has really helped her with the forehand — don’t stress about it. And find a different way to win. He had to play that way himself," she said. "You can only play your best once in a while. You’re just trying to get as close to that as possible."