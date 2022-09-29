"Because I disagree with Novak Djokovic on vaccinations?" - Martina Navratilova responds to the Serb's fans accusing her of hating him

Martina Navratilova, who has been known to be straightforward with her opinions, has criticized Novak Djokovic on multiple occasions for his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fans of the Serb have been really critical of the 18-time Grand Slam champion for not supporting Djokovic over his freedom to choose what he puts or doesn't put in his body. Responding to a fan, Navratilova recently stated that she and Djokovic disagreed on only one thing — the vaccines for the coronavirus.

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got? Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good," Navratilova tweeted.

"I didn't change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?"

Martina Navratilova @Martina @Emac0205 @TennisPuneet

"Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn't work that way. It's all good," Navratilova tweeted.

Even more of Djokovic's fans slammed the former World No. 1 and doubled down on the opinion that she was Djokovic's "biggest hater".

"Martina congratulating Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2019 finals. Who would have thought that she would become Novak's biggest hater in a couple of years," a fan tweeted.

"Martina congratulating Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2019 finals. Who would have thought that she would become Novak's biggest hater in a couple of years," a fan tweeted.

"I had great respect for @Martina, felt she could be relied upon for fair commentary and reaction. Not sure when she changed but I’m so disappointed in her now," another fan wrote.

"I had great respect for @Martina, felt she could be relied upon for fair commentary and reaction. Not sure when she changed but I'm so disappointed in her now," another fan wrote.

65-year-old Navratilova once again struck back with a calm reply as she wrote:

"Because I disagree with Novak on vaccinations? That’s all it took? Ok then," Navratilova replied to both users.

"The rivalry is very special and keeps going" - Novak Djokovic on his rivalry with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other 59 times on the tour, the most number of meetings between two male players. While the Serb has won 30 of the clashes, the Spaniard has won on 29 occasions. Their most recent match came at the 2022 French Open, when Nadal won the quarterfinals in four sets.

During a recent media interaction in Israel's Tel Aviv, Djokovic stated that Nadal was his biggest rival and hoped to keep meeting him on the court in the future.

"We played the most matches against each other of any other rivalry in the history of tennis," Djokovic said. The rivalry is very special and keeps going. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to play against each other more times. Because it's exciting for us and also for tennis fans and sport fans around the world."

Djokovic is set to face Pablo Andujar in the Tel Aviv Open in the round of 16 on Thursday.

