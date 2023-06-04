Alexander Zverev has made a heartfelt admission after progressing to the second week of the French Open 2023, exactly one year after his fateful injury forced him to the sidelines in 2022.

Zverev suffered a career-threatening ankle injury during his French Open 2022 semifinals against Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier in June last year. The German subsequently reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 but was forced to cut his season short, having torn all three ligaments in his right ankle.

A year later, Zverev is back in action in the French capital. The 26-year-old earned a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory over Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the French Open during their June 3 night-session clash on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After the win, Alexander Zverev reflected on the past year and the time he spent away from tennis. He confessed that it was “the hardest year” of his life.

“Today marks exactly one year. I know that. It’s been definitely the hardest year of my life, that’s for sure,” the former World No. 2 said in his on-court interview.

The 2020 US Open runner-up also stated that he plays tennis purely due to his love for the sport and the competitiveness, and not because of the money and the fame that comes with it.

“I play the sport not because of the money, not because of the fame, not because of anything else but the pure sport. I love this. I love the competitiveness; I love playing in front of you guys,” he said.

The German further admitted that being unable to pursue his passion for six months due to his injury was “very difficult.”

“I love tennis more than anything in the world. So, being away from that and kind of have that been taken away from me was very difficult,” he said.

The two-time French Open semifinalist concluded on a hopeful note as he looked forward to his sixth consecutive second-week appearance in Paris.

“But I’m so happy to be back here. I’m so happy to be playing these tough battles again on this beautiful court, in front of this beautiful crowd. Hopefully it’s going to be a fun second week for me because I’m here to stay,” the 26-year-old declared.

Alexander Zverev will face Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of French Open 2023

Alexander Zverev at French Open 2023

Alexander Zverev earned his best Grand Slam result when he made the final of the US Open in 2020. Other than that, however, the French Open has been the German’s most successful Slam overall. The former World No. 2 is the two-time quarterfinalist and the two-time semifinalist at Roland Garros.

Zverev, who seemed determined to clinch the French Open 2022 title before he suffered the ankle injury, will be hoping for a better conclusion this time around.

In his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, Alexander Zverev will now lock horns with former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Monday, June 5.

