Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle was elated as the American No. 1 unveiled his new partnership with Boss.

Fritz, who was sponsored by Nike since the end of 2015, recently ended their long-term partnership. During his recent appearances in Delray Beach and Acapulco, the 26-year-old opted for old kits from the American sportswear manufacturer, which sparked rumors of a potential switch.

On Tuesday, March 5, Taylor Fritz confirmed that he had joined hands with Boss, who also sponsor Matteo Berrettini. The American’s girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle, was delighted by the announcement.

"I been waiting for this one!!!," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fritz, too, expressed his happiness about the new collaboration.

"Pumped to officially be a part of the @HUGOBOSS family," Fritz wrote on X.

The Boss official social media page acknowledged the partnership as well.

"Introducing our new Global Brand Ambassador #TaylorFritz. We’re thrilled to welcome the #1 US men’s tennis player to the BOSS family," the brand wrote on Instagram.

At the Tie Break Tens exhibition event ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells, the former World No. 5 ditched his signature headband to debut a new backward-hat look paired with a black fit from the German luxury fashion brand.

Fritz, the 12th seed and a former champion at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, will soon make his competitive debut in Boss. He has received a bye in the opening round and will play his second-round singles match on Saturday, March 9, against either Pavel Kotov or Alejandro Tabilo. The 26-year-old will also contest the doubles title partnering Jiri Lehecka.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently became part of the Wilson family

Similar to Taylor Fritz, his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently signed a new sponsorship deal with Wilson. The American sports brand also sponsors the likes of World No. 32 Marta Kostyuk, and Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Canadian tennis player Ayan Broomfield.

Riddle sported Wilson’s collection in a recent photoshoot while announcing the collaboration.

"Your newest @wilson girl !!!" Morgan Riddle wrote on Instagram.

While Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend isn’t a tennis player by profession, she has carved a niche for herself in the tennis world by combining fashion and her admiration for the sport.

In 2023, Riddle hosted Wimbledon Threads, the tournament’s official lifestyle and fashion series. She also collaborated with a jewelry brand called ‘Lottie NYC’ to unveil her first tennis jewelry collection.

The social media influencer, who accompanies Fritz to his tournaments all over the world, also often gives fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes lives of tennis players through her YouTube vlogs.