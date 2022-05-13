"Before, I experienced them as a fan, on TV, now I challenge them on the court, I feel lucky to be a part of it" - Matteo Berrettini on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Matteo Berrettini has said that he feels fortuitous to be playing in the same era as the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Italian has been out of action since injuring his right hand at the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. Berrettini, eighth in the ATP rankings, made the Australian Open semifinals this year, losing to eventual winner Nadal in four sets.

The 25-year-old had what he described as a "minor operation" in Spain.



No timetable was given for his projected return to the ATP tour.



The Big 3 of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are widely regarded as three of the best players in the game's history. They have won 61 Grand Slam, 101 Masters 1000 and 11 ATP Finals titles between them and are still going strong.

Federer, though, has been out of action since Wimbledon, while Djokovic reached all four Slam finals last year, winning three. Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open this year.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Berrettini spoke about the legacy of the Big 3.

“I feel lucky to be a part of it," he said. "Twenty years of domination by Djokovic, Federer and Nadal means knowing how to manage tension, manage talent, face opponents of various ages, myself among them. Before, I experienced them as a fan, on TV; now I challenge them on the pitch. I lost the last Wimbledon final with Djokovic , the last Grand Slam semifinal with Nadal."

He added how the Big 3, especially Djokovic and Nadal, have remained relevant despite the emergence of young guns like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

"Confronting these names in 2022 is still the highest challenge in tennis," he continued. "The top 10 may have a little more, but the average level of the game has grown a lot: no match is decided before and no result is taken for granted. And young people are not watching: Alcaraz, Sinner, they are coming strong, we will have to do more and more to beat them."

Berrettini added that he is privileged to be living in the era of the Big 3.

"But I consider myself lucky: I am living one of the best ages of tennis and I will carry it inside me forever," he said.

How has Matteo Berrettini fared against the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

Matteo Berrettini is yet to beat any member of the Big 3

Matteo Berrettini is winless in eight cumulative meetings against the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

He failed to take a set off the 40-year-old in their two meetings at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in 2019. The Italian is also winless in two clashes with Nadal - the semifinals of the 2019 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open. However, he did take a set off the Spaniard in Melbourne.

Against Djokovic, Berrettini is 0/4, losing in the 2019 ATP Finals as well as at Roland Garros (QF), Wimbledon (Final) and the US Open (QF) last year.

