"Before match duties" - Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria gushes over Russian spending time with daughter Alisa before US Open 1R

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, expressed her delight over him spending quality time with their daughter, Alisa Danilovna, ahead of his first-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Medvedev secured his spot in the second round by defeating Hungary's Attila Balazs on Tuesday, August 29. He won 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in one hour and 16 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Russian committed a mere 13 unforced errors and successfully avoided any break points. This win also marked the former US Open champion's 50th tour-level win of the season.

The former World No. 1 boasts an impressive record of 24 wins and five losses at the Flushing Meadows, surpassing his performance at the other three major tournaments. He has secured 21 victories at the Australian Open, 13 at Wimbledon, and 7 at Roland Garros.

Prior to his match against Balazs, Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria Medvedeva, shared an adorable photograph of the Russian feeding their daughter, Alisa Danilovna. In the caption, Daria wrote that feeding Alisa was Medvedev's pre-match duty.

"Before match duties," Daria captioned her Instagram story.

Daria Medvedeva's Instagram story

"When she's 3, I don’t think I’m going to be giving her the controller" - Daniil Medvedev planning to introduce Alisa to tennis before gaming

Daniil Medvedev at a press conference

Rainbow Six Siege's (an online tactical shooter video game) new brand ambassador, Daniil Medvedev plans to introduce his daughter, Alisa, to tennis at a young age. This is before she delves into the world of video games.

Before commencing his journey at the US Open, Medvedev joined the Tennis Channel Live Desk for an interview. During the interview, he expressed his unwavering commitment to guiding his daughter throughout her formative years. Rather than exposing her to the allure of electronic gadgets, he intends to instill a love for tennis from the age of three.

At the same time, Daniil Medvedev, an avid gamer himself, said that he differs from parents who restrict their children from experiencing the wonders of video games. He firmly believes that children should be granted the opportunity to engage with mobile phones, controllers, and headsets once they reach a certain age.

"I’m not someone who thinks children shouldn’t have phones or games before a certain age, but when she’s three I don’t think I’m going to be giving her the headset or controller! I’ll probably teach her tennis first because she loves it already, all the racquets and balls," Medvedev said.

Medvedev will take on Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday, August 31.