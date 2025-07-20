Before Retirement, Eugenie Bouchard drops surprise Citi Open appearance news

Eugenie Bouchard dropped the news of her doubles appearance at the Citi Open before her final career lap at the Montreal Open. Bouchard will pair with Clervie Ngounoue and go against Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste on July 22, 2025.Eugenie Bouchard has had a prolonged absence from the tennis court after her first qualifying round loss at the 2024 Canadian Open. She returned as a wildcard at the Hall of Fame Open but lost to Anna Rogers in the opening round. Missing a major part of the 2025 season, she announced her retirement on July 16, 2025, and shared that she would play in Montreal last.However, as per a recent Instagram story update, she expressed excitement about her next stint in women's doubles at the DC Citi Open. She will partner with American player Clervie Ngounoue and compete against the US pair Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste, slated for July 22, 2025.&quot;Let's gooooooo!!&quot; her story caption read.Eugenie Bouchard announces her next tennis stint; Instagram - @geniebouchardIn her Instagram post from a couple of days ago, she compiled photos of her playing tennis at different ages, announcing her farewell from the sport.&quot;You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBouchard won the 2012 Wimbledon girls' title and earned the WTA Newcomer of the Year at the end of the year.Eugenie Bouchard talked about her shift from tennis to pickleball and noted the difference between the twoBouchard at the Pickleball Slam 3 - (Source: Getty)Eugenie Bouchard made a career shift to pickleball when PPA made a great offer to her in 2023. Balancing tennis, she picked up her paddle for the first time on the tour in 2024. Though the technicality of both games differs, people often think tennis players can naturally shine in pickleball. Dismissing the notion, Bouchard said:“I did not have expectations on myself at all. I do feel like there were external expectations, because coming from tennis I should ‘obviously’ do well in pickleball. But that is just completely not the case, because I'm playing against professionals who have honed these specific skills for five years, 10 years. It would be presumptuous of me to think that I could just train for a month and jump right in and beat them all.”She further shared how she had to forget tennis on the court and rewire her brain to learn the new sport and get wins after lots of practice.&quot;The sport’s finesse shots before she eventually gained the confidence to hit dinks at the kitchen. So many things that I would do in tennis are not what you want to do in pickleball. So it's kind of like I have to rewire my brain and just spend a lot of time on the practice courts and playing matches until I finally got some wins.&quot;The 30-year-old received guidance from Sam Querrey, who also pursued a career in pickleball after retirement from tennis.