"You've always been my hero" - Eugenie Bouchard's sisters send emotional messages to Canadian after sudden retirement announcement from tennis

Eugenie Bouchard's sisters, Beatrice and Charlotte, sent heartfelt farewell notes to the Canadian player as she announced that she would retire from tennis after the Canadian Open in Montreal. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has been inconsistent on the court for a while now, but she tried her hand at professional pickleball as well.

Bouchard, the first Canadian-born player to reach the finals of a major tournament, has faced mixed results for years. Things took a turn for the worse when she suffered a shoulder injury in 2021, and she continued her rehabilitation through 2022 and was unranked that year. She even took a 17-month break that year and earned a significant win at the BJK Cup in 2023.

She made occasional appearances on the court in 2025 and simultaneously played pickleball professionally. As per recent news, she declared she would hang up her racket after a final home appearance at the National Bank Open in Montreal, slated from July 26.

Her Instagram post read:

"You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal."

Her fraternal twin, Beatrice, sent support to the former World No. 103 and expressed pride in her historical career, commenting:

"Watching you chase your dreams with everything in your being has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You are the true definition of hard work, determination, HEART, and resilience. You made history, inspired a nation, and gave everything to this sport. But to me.. you’ve always just been my hero. So proud to be your sister, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for you."

Beatrice comments on Eugenie's post; Instagram - @geniebouchard

When a fan shared that the announcement evoked sadness in him, Beatrice Bouchard echoed the sentiments, saying:

"me too"

Beatrice comments on Eugenie Bouchard's post; Instagram - @geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard's other sister, Charlotte, joined forces with her sister and wrote:

"end of an incredible era"

Charlotte reacts to her sister's retirement news; Instagram - @geniebouchard

The 31-year-old made it to the Grand Slam semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open in 2014.

Eugenie Bouchard received wishes from American players Mardy Fish and Sloane Stephens

Bouchard at the bett1open 2023 Berlin - Day 2 - (Source: Getty )

Eugenie Bouchard's retirement news garnered reactions from former player Mardy Fish and former World No. 3, Sloane Stephens. Three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Fish took to her X handle and lauded Bouchard's storied career, writing:

“Helluva career Genie"

Sloane Stephens joined forces and sent love to the Canadian player with red heart emojis.

At Pickleball Slam 3, Bouchard represented Team Roddick, partnering with John Isner and Roddick but failed to defeat Team Agassi, featuring Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf.

