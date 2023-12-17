"Behave" – Andy Murray's mother Judy jokingly scolds fan for calling the Brit "a cutie" as she shares a picture of him with "guns out"

Andy Murray's mother and childhood coach Judy has scolded a fan for calling her son "a cutie."

Judy has been a tennis coach for more than 20 years. She has also served as a coach for Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup contingent. As far as her personal records go, she is the holder of 64 Scottish titles.

Judy deserves the credit for shaping Andy Murray's career right from when he was a seven-year-old. Even though she didn't coach her son after he turned pro, she has been his biggest cheerleader over the years.

Judy recently posted a photograph on X (formerly Twitter) of Murray sunbathing with a bare chest and a pair of wrap-around rectangle black sunglasses to fight against the chill of winter.

"Son's out. Guns out," she wrote.

A tennis fan complimented Murray for the photo in a reply to Judy's tweet, writing:

"Such a cutie," the fan tweeted.

Judy was quick to chide the fan for calling Andy Murray a cutie. She jokingly wrote:

"Behave."

Judy Murray jokingly scolds a fan on X

"Andy Murray is a true champion in everything that he does" - Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter and Andy Murray: Rothesay Open Nottingham

British tennis player Katie Boulter recently spoke highly of her idol Andy Murray in an interview with Sky Sports. She said:

"Andy's been someone who I have watched throughout my whole entire career. I think he's a true champion in everything that he does and I've got massive respect for what he does on a daily basis."

"His legacy is everything. He is the epitome of tennis in his passion, his love for the game, it's like no other. You don't see that often on tour and what he's been able to accomplish," she added.

Boulter further spoke about the three-time Grand Slam champion's quality of not giving up, an approach that resonated with her.

"He was my idol because we saw and closely saw him fail many times but pick himself up and finally achieve what he wanted so I think that was something that really resonated with me as a person because life is not easy," she stated.

"You're going to have some failures but it's what you do after that makes the difference and Andy is the epitome of that," she added.

Katie Boulter is currently placed 56th in the WTA world rankings. She is Great Britain's top-ranked player on the women's circuit.