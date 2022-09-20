"Being a very complicated year, beyond the injuries but also because of the personal and family news; Receiving recognition like today's is a greater happiness" - Rafael Nadal receives Camino Real Award

Rafael Nadal received the Camino Real Award at the hands of Felipe VI, the King of Spain, during a ceremony held at the University of Alcala in Madrid. The Camino Real Award is a special honor awarded to Spaniards who represent a positive image of Spain in the United States.

The decision to honor Nadal was first announced by Instituto Franklin. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is the fifth Spaniard to receive the Camino Real Award and the second sportsperson after basketball legend Pau Gasol.

In their statement, Instituto Franklin wrote that Nadal's humility, ability to overcome difficulties, and respect for his rivals make him a great example to youngsters. His tennis achievements of winning four US Open titles among other big ATP titles in North America contributed to the decision to grant him the special honor.

In his acceptance speech during the ceremony on Tuesday after receiving the award, Nadal reflected on his season, which has seen many challenges amidst some of his greatest achievements. He called it a year "full of joys and also difficult moments."

"Being the year in which I have won the first two Grand Slams, signing one of the best starts of my career, it is being a very complicated year, beyond the injuries, which have been chasing me throughout my career, but also because of the personal and family news, which at this time is very good news. So receiving recognition like today's is a greater happiness," Nadal said, according to Europa Press.

The good news he referred to was his upcoming fatherhood, as he and his wife Maria are expecting the birth of their first child. On the tennis front, the Spanish great won the first two Grand Slams of the 2022 season, setting the all-time record for most Grand Slams won in men's tennis, before extending his record with his 22nd Major and 14th French Open title.

He also registered a 20-match winning streak to start the season, his best start ever to a season.

Tanika @SitTanyusha

rafanadal-kingoftennis.ru/news/photos_ra… PHOTOS: Rafael Nadal awarded with the fifth edition of the Camino Real award PHOTOS: Rafael Nadal awarded with the fifth edition of the Camino Real award ➡️rafanadal-kingoftennis.ru/news/photos_ra… https://t.co/zHV5kVbfUN

The intention is to keep competing: Rafael Nadal

2022 US Open - Day 6

Rafael Nadal stated that he intends to keep competing on tour and further positively represent Spain throughout the world. The Spaniard raised doubts about the remainder of his 2022 season after his US Open exit and said that he would return when he is mentally ready again.

While he is confirmed to participate in the Laver Cup this weekend, there is still no confirmation of his schedule thereafter.

"The intention is to continue carrying the name of Spain around the world and competing," Nadal further said in his acceptance speech.

The 36-year-old also made special mention of his friend and basketball great Pau Gasol, before once again congratulating the Spanish basketball team for winning the Eurobasket this past weekend.

"I mention my friend Pau Gasol, who had the honor of receiving this award in 2015. By the way, I know that he is as happy or more than us after the great victory on Sunday of our selection of basketball. From here my congratulations to all of them, players, technical staff and all those who have made this historic victory possible," he added.

Nadal will arrive in London soon for the Laver Cup, which begins on Friday, September 23 and concludes on September 25. He will be joined by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray in what is set to be his greatest rival and friend Federer's final career tournament.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Djokovic

Murray

Federer

Nadal



The Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.



We will watch it closely DjokovicMurrayFedererNadalThe Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.We will watch it closely ⭐ Djokovic⭐ Murray⭐ Federer⭐ NadalThe Laver Cup which starts on Friday will be the first tournament bringing together the "Big 4" since the Australian Open 2019.We will watch it closely 👀 https://t.co/N1yfvtXzNA

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far