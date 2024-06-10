"Being neutral about Alexander Zverev after domestic violence case is not journalism" - Journalist reiterates criticism of German after French Open

Noted tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has once again opposed Alexander Zverev being allowed to play at the 2024 French Open. Rothenberg has been arguing against Zverev's inclusion since the start of the tournament.

Brenda Patea, Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, filed a lawsuit against the German in October 2023. She alleged that Zverev physically abused her in May 2020. Zverev was asked by the courts to pay a fine to the tune of $450,000, which he later appealed, pleading not guilty to the charges.

However, two days before the final of the French Open, both parties agreed to an out-of-court settlement reportedly in the interest of their three-year-old daughter. The German's case was dismissed without any admission of guilt.

The journalist Ben Rothenberg was seemingly relieved after Carlos Alcaraz prevailed over Zverev at the 2024 French Open. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Never should have come down to that, but, phew."

A fan questioned Rothenberg's neutrality as a journalist if he celebrated a player losing the match. Rothenberg stood his ground and said that he was comfortable with the way he had covered the entire story.

"I think being “neutral” about Zverev days after he pays at least €200,000 to settle his domestic violence case is not “journalism,” it’s a dereliction of humanity. I’m entirely comfortable with how I’ve covered that story and how I will continue to cover (or ignore) him," Ben Rothenberg replied.

Ben Rothenberg on allowing Alexander Zverev to play at 2024 French Open: "Tennis made this mess for itself"

During the first-round encounter at the 2024 French Open between Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal, Ben Rothenberg said on X that Nadal could suffer a loss against a player he claimed should not have been playing in the tournament.

"Don’t know about y’all but I’m finding this occasion quite grim! Nadal looking on track to take just his fourth loss at #RolandGarros, by far his earliest by round, against a man whom tennis authorities really should have benched right now but chose not to due to moral rot. Bad!" the journalist wrote.

Rothenberg took another dig at Zverev as he claimed Nadal's fans would have to watch Zverev in the King of Clay's possible last match at Roland Garros and added that fans deserved better.

"I feel worst for all the Nadal fans who have to stomach watching Zverev in order to see their guy’s possible last match at #RolandGarros. Tennis authorities could have readily prevented this scenario, but did nothing. Tennis made this mess for itself, but fans deserved better," he wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to win the 2024 French Open.