"Being separated from family hurts me, that's the part I struggle with more now" - Novak Djokovic on staying motivated after Australian Open 4R win

Novak Djokovic got a step closer to a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown, dropping just three games in his fourth-round contest against Adrian Mannarino to come through 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.

Following his dominant win, the Serb was asked in his post-match presser about the motivation that keeps him going after 24 Grand Slam titles and having spent so many years on Tour. He responded by saying that he definitely struggles being away from his family more now given the busy tennis calendar.

Djokovic, however, conceded that the drive to win the big titles was still alive and that he tries to balance things to make things more suitable.

“Being separated from the family hurts me more and more,” Novak Djokovic said. “That's the part that I struggle with more now. So, yeah, I try to balance things out with working with my schedule in such way and calendar that is suitable to me.”

“I think I earned my right to choose what kind of tournaments I want to play. Of course, Grand Slams being the biggest ones, the pillars, the priority on the schedule list,” he added.

Djokovic said he still loves the thrill of being on the court and the emotions that it brings, adding that he does not take these moments for granted.

“I love the thrill of facing a break point or having a break point, just those kind of emotions are still awakening something that is very deep,” Novak Djokovic said. “I try to not take these moments for granted because I don't know how long it's going to last. Depends on different things.”

The Serb has two kids with his wife, Jelena — son Stefan (b. October 2014) and daughter Tara (b. September 2017).

"I really love competing" - Novak Djokovic after making Australian Open second week

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic said winning Grand Slam titles and breaking more records was one of his main motivations to continue.

“Yeah, I mean, there are a few things,” Novak Djokovic said. “Obviously still, of course, winning Majors, breaking records, and being at the top of the game is something that is always an objective and a goal, no doubt.”

The Serb added that he loved competing and is very passionate, which help him put in the hours on practice courts to be ready for the big events.

“Also love for the game. I really love competing. I'm very passionate about it. I bring in a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm in the practice weeks trying to build my form to be ready to compete with the best tennis players in the world,” he added.

Djokovic, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will take on American No. 1 Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open quarterfinal. He has won all eight of his previous encounters on the tour against Fritz.

