"Being upset because you lost isn't an excuse" - Tennis fans chastise Nick Kyrgios for endangering ball kid at Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios was once again the focal point of a major controversy at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. After losing a tense three-setter against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, the mercurial Australian took out his frustration by flinging his racquet haphazardly onto the ground.

The racquet bounced unexpectedly and almost hit a ball kid right in the face, but thankfully he ducked in time to avoid any injury. Kyrgios has since apologized to the boy in question, even offering him one of his racquets as his way of making amends.

However, his antics did not escape the watchful eyes of tennis fans on social media. While most agreed that the 26-year-old was as entertaining as they come, they could not excuse such reckless behavior, accidental or otherwise.

"Kyrgios standard regret after a dangerous racquet throwing incident shouldn't matter in terms of penalty," one fan tweeted. "You may not mean to hit anyone but when you throw it you know there is a chance it could and being upset because you lost isn't an excuse."

"Kyrgios is supremely talented & gifted. Is he good for tennis? Of course. He's box office. Are the antics insufferable? At times. Are the racket smashes unfortunate? 100% Is he unstable? Probably. Is he a great tennis player? Undoubtedly. Does he carry the sport? Clearly not," one fan tweeted.

"Kyrgios standard regret after a dangerous racquet throwing incident shouldn't matter in terms of penalty. You may not mean to hit anyone but when you throw it you know there is a chance it could and being upset because you lost isn't an excuse," another fan wrote.

"I’m not into booing but [Nick Kyrgios] almost hit a ball kid when he broke his racquet. Can totally understand why the crowd booed him. Even some fans of his two rows in front of me booed him for that," another fan tweeted.

"I'm not into booing but he almost hit a ball kid when he broke his racquet. Can totally understand why the crowd booed him. Even some fans of his two rows in front of me booed him for that," another fan tweeted.

"Ah yes, the old giving away a racquet that you were given for free to a ballkid who has no choice but to accept the apology because of the insane power imbalance and then posting it online to gaslight everyone into thinking you're a good person to meet your narcissistic needs," one critic wrote.

Many fans also criticized Nick Kyrgios for the way he handled the situation in his post-match press conference. When a journalist asked him if he had anything to say about it, the former World No. 13 was rather nonchalant about the incident. Instead of acknowledging that he came dangerously close to causing harm, the Australian brushed off the question by saying it was just "an accident."

Kyrgios even went on to rebuke the journalist for asking about the incident in the first place, sarcastically applauding him for the "great" question.

"What would you like me to say about it? Obviously, was that my intention? No. Because I threw the racquet. Did I throw the racquet anywhere near him originally? It landed a meter from my foot and skidded and nearly hit him. I'm human. Things happen like that," Kyrgios told the journalist.

"That's a question you're going to say after a three-hour battle against Nadal? That's what you come here with? Great question, though. Unbelievable stuff. Congratulations, man," he added.

Understandably, his lackadaisical response did not sit well with users on Twitter. Several fans were of the opinion that he was "arrogant," and sided with the journalist for asking the question.

"This was Nick Kyrgios’ response when questioned by a journalist regarding his racquet smash after match point (where the ball kid ducked). I feel bad for the journalist who asked an important question," one person posted. "He did not deserve this arrogant response."

"This was Nick Kyrgios' response when questioned by a journalist regarding his racquet smash after match point (where the ball kid ducked). I feel bad for the journalist who asked an important question," one person posted. "He did not deserve this arrogant response."

"THIS being his arrogant and patronising response in the press conference?!?!? (before he made the insta apology). Nick seems to think that not having the specific intention to hit the ballkid absolves him from all responsibility and accountability," another person posted. "King of gaslighting"



















"Kyrgios complained to a fan saying he doesn't tell Ben Stiller how to do his job. Immediately tells journalist after match how to do his job, mocking his question. Not sure why people still think he is needed for the sport," another fan wrote.

Another debate that was repeatedly brought up by fans on Twitter was that Nick Kyrgios' actions were simply a consequence of the ATP's unwillingness to crackdown on such incidents.

Referring to the inadequate punishment the ATP levied on Alexander Zverev for his recent outburst at the Mexican Open, many pointed out that a stronger precedent with the German could have prevented the incident with Kyrgios. In any case, many of them called for a ban on the former World No. 13.

"Reprehensible behaviour. Very little of this nonsense goes on on the women's tour. ATP is pandering to these rude and entitled star who are terrorising the chair umpires and ballkids," one fan wrote. "They should get a suspension for this behaviour."















"Reprehensible behaviour. Very little of this nonsense goes on on the women's tour. ATP is pandering to these rude and entitled star who are terrorising the chair umpires and ballkids," one fan wrote. "They should get a suspension for this behaviour."

"Lack of punishment for Zverev a massive blunder," another fan wrote.

Some fans jump to Nick Kyrgios' defense

Nick Kyrgios also had his merry band of loyalists who rallied to his support

Nick Kyrgios was not without his fair share of supporters, who flocked to his aid unfalteringly. They repeatedly brought up the fact Kyrgios did not intend to harm the ball kid and that it could have happened to anyone.

Furthermore, fans of the mercurial Australian were adamant that his incident was in no way comparable to what happened with Alexander Zverev in Acapulco -- a sentiment Kyrgios expressed in his own press conference too.

"Can people really not see the difference between Kyrgios and Zverev? Zverev intentionally smashed his racquet on the umpire chair, coming an inch from actually hurting someone only to send a message," one fan tweeted. "Nick Kyrgios was angry with himself, and in an act of frustration, his racquet flew in the direction of a ball boy by accident. It was not intentional. There is a major difference."





"Can people really not see the difference between Kyrgios and Zverev? Zverev INTENTIONALLY smashed his racquet on the umpire chair, coming an inch from actually hurting someone only to send a message. His anger was directed at the umpire. Bordering on criminal," one fan argued.









"Kyrgios was angry with himself, and in an act of frustration, his racquet flew in the direction of a ball boy by ACCIDENT. It was NOT intentional. I'm not excusing his behaviour, had he not smashed his racquet it would never have happened. But there is a major difference," the fan continued.

"Nick Kyrgios wasn't right to toss the racket & it would have really been shi**y if someone got hurt. But – as he points out – it wasn't intentional like Zverev, who 1) should be suspended while DV allegations are investigated 2) should have gotten suspended for that instance as well," another fan tweeted.





"Nick Kyrgios wasn't right to toss the racket & it would have really been shi**y if someone got hurt. But – as he points out – it wasn't intentional like Zverev, who 1) should be suspended while DV allegations are investigated 2) should have gotten suspended for that instance as well," another fan tweeted.

"Fine, I'll say the unpopular thing - kind of a fluke that the racket trampolined and went airborne. Doesn't excuse the tantrum or potential consequences, but it wasn't quite reckless disregard for someone's safety," one supporter wrote.

